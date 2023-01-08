Twitter reacts to Auburn’s big win over Arkansas

After a disappointing showing against Georgia on Wednesday, the No. 20 Auburn Tigers made a statement Saturday night, taking down the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks 72-59 in Neville Arena.

The Tiger’s offense came alive in front of their home crowd, shooting 43.6% from the field and leading Auburn to their 27th straight win at home. Nobody had a bigger bounceback than Wendell Grenn Jr who scored 10 points and shot 2-for-12 in Wednesday’s loss to Georgia.

He passed that total in the first half with 12 points and finished the game with 19 points. Just as important was his efficiency, he went 5-of-8 from the field and finished with just one turnover.

Allen Flannigan, an Arkansas native, had a monster night coming off the bench, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Auburn improved to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the SEC with the big win and the Auburn faithful took to Twitter to celebrate, here are the top reactions.

I Have To Make It Back To The Jungle Before The Draft…The Orange Out Looks Crazy On TV!! @AuburnMBB

🦅 Good First Half Let’s Finish!!! — Derick Hall II (@derick_hall9) January 8, 2023

NO. 22 AUBURN GETS IT DONE 💪 The Tigers lead wire-to-wire for a statement victory over the No. 13 Razorbacks 👏 pic.twitter.com/jFYINikHuC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 8, 2023

A confident Flan is a welcomed version. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) January 8, 2023

Feels good to have the best basketball win in the State today — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) January 8, 2023

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 8, 2023

I like it when Auburn wins basketball games — Delvin (@dee_ray1977) January 8, 2023

So excited to see this team bounce back like this against a talented Arkansas team! War Eagle!!! 🦅 #WDE #Auburnbasketball — Holly Rollins (@hr4au) January 8, 2023

Auburn Basketball pic.twitter.com/1clhp7fjli — I Wish Nothing but Misfortune for UGA (@AuburnHippie) January 8, 2023

Love Love Love! Great win Auburn Tigers! — Rebecca Parke🦚 (@RebeccaParke1) January 8, 2023

Thanks for the confidence boost @RazorbackMBB! Y’all travel home safe! — Dave, Friend of the Program (@FOTPDave) January 8, 2023

Really proud of the way Auburn played that 1st half, especially Wendell Green Jr. Wen might as well accept the fact that we are gonna go as far as he takes us. It’s good to see him get some confidence back — Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) January 8, 2023

19 points and 8 rebounds from Allen Flannigan won us that game. MASSIVE win. One of Bruce’s biggest in a while considering the circumstances and what happened last game. We’ve got a long way to go but that was a big win https://t.co/XCliReDJkt — Connor (@connor_n_25) January 8, 2023

Whew we needed this one. Good dub for the guys. Students, glad to have you back. War damn. — Callie (@soAUcal) January 8, 2023

🏀 @AuburnMBB wins its 27th straight game in Neville Arena, which is the third-longest home-court winning streak in the country.#WarEagle — Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) January 8, 2023

Huge and important W against a pretty solid team war damn — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) January 8, 2023

AUBURN BASKETBALL WE BACK UP (for now) pic.twitter.com/ZHJc6HVLcM — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) January 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire