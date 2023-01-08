Twitter reacts to Auburn’s big win over Arkansas

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

After a disappointing showing against Georgia on Wednesday, the No. 20 Auburn Tigers made a statement Saturday night, taking down the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks 72-59 in Neville Arena.

The Tiger’s offense came alive in front of their home crowd, shooting 43.6% from the field and leading Auburn to their 27th straight win at home. Nobody had a bigger bounceback than Wendell Grenn Jr who scored 10 points and shot 2-for-12 in Wednesday’s loss to Georgia.

He passed that total in the first half with 12 points and finished the game with 19 points. Just as important was his efficiency, he went 5-of-8 from the field and finished with just one turnover.

Allen Flannigan, an Arkansas native, had a monster night coming off the bench, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Auburn improved to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the SEC with the big win and the Auburn faithful took to Twitter to celebrate, here are the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

