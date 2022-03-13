Twitter reacts to Auburn being a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Despite their disappointing performance in the SEC Tournament Auburn is set to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will be in the Midwest Region with No. 1 seed Kansas.

Auburn is set to face in-state Jacksonville State (21-10) in their first-round game on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Auburn spent most of the season as a potential 1 seed but stumbled during the final weeks of the season, going 3-3 in their last six games. They finished 27-5 overall and were the outright champions of the regular season.

While their struggles are real, Auburn still has one of the best duos in the country with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Also, when their guards are hot the Tigers are capable of beating anyone in the country and can make a deep run in the tournament.

Jacksonville St., alright @AuburnMBB let’s take care of business, y’all have been perfect vs in state teams this year. Get that first W and keep the streak going #WDE #NCAATournament — Zac R (@Autigerz22) March 13, 2022

.@AuburnMBB gets @JSUGamecocksMBB in the 1st Rd. Toughest game matchup would be Wisconsin. Badgers probably more physical than #Tigers Still like Auburn getting to Elite 8.

At least. @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/oByNmGzuQ0 — David Schultz (@Schultzycast) March 13, 2022

If we don’t go to overtime with Jax State what are we even doing? — 🦚Drunk Aubie🦚 (@DrunkAubie) March 13, 2022

Auburn is 13-0 all-time against in-state foe and No. 15 seed Jacksonville State last matchup came in 2013 — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 13, 2022

think we got a pretty favorable bracket fr. i can live with Kansas as our 1 seed. think Wisconsin’s been kinda overrated all year and Johnny Davis’ health could be an issue for them. don’t mind Providence, Iowa, or LSU. USC’s an overrated 7 seed just gotta recapture that spark — Drew 🦚 (@orangeanddrew) March 13, 2022

LETS GO DANCING BABY!!!!!!!! — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) March 13, 2022

So based on this, Auburn is the Top 2 seed. pic.twitter.com/qnN1i9mFI8 — Jaylin Williams Fan Account (@ShootyHoopsWill) March 13, 2022

I like our bracket, much better than the one Bama is in — 🅿️ruce Bearl 🦚 (@PruceBearl) March 13, 2022

This is compensation for putting us in a region with Kansas, UNC, and Kentucky in ‘19 — hurry up no huddle (@GusPlaybook) March 13, 2022

