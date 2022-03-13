Breaking news:

Twitter reacts to Auburn being a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

Despite their disappointing performance in the SEC Tournament Auburn is set to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will be in the Midwest Region with No. 1 seed Kansas.

Auburn is set to face in-state Jacksonville State (21-10) in their first-round game on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Auburn spent most of the season as a potential 1 seed but stumbled during the final weeks of the season, going 3-3 in their last six games. They finished 27-5 overall and were the outright champions of the regular season.

While their struggles are real, Auburn still has one of the best duos in the country with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Also, when their guards are hot the Tigers are capable of beating anyone in the country and can make a deep run in the tournament.

Here is how Twitter reacted to their seeding.

It's dancing time!

Auburn is officially in

Have to stay on top the state

A loook at the full region

Will history repeat itself?

Auburn has dominated the Gamecocks

Auburn fans approved the ranking

Some loved the potential matchups

Time to celebrate

Tigers were nearly a No. 1 seed

Always keep an eye on your rival

Karma

