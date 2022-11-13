Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Texas A&M 13-10

It was not always pretty but Auburn beat the Texas A&M Aggies 13-10 Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The offense was unable to finish their drives but Colby Wooden and the rest of the defense made sure they never trailed, shutting down the Aggie’s offense.

The offense leaned heavily on the running backs and they delivered. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each rushed for 121 yards in a fitting tribute to interim head coach Cadillac Willimas, who picked up his first win in front of a raucous Auburn crowd that did not care the win was just their fourth of the season.

The win energized an Auburn fanbase and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are the top reactions.

PUT SOME RESPECT ON COACH CARNELL CADILLAC WILLIAMS AND THEM AUBURN TIGERS NAME …REMOVE THE TAG — Derrick Brown (@DerrickBrownAU5) November 13, 2022

Carnell Williams cut another promo in that @colecubelic interview. Trying to remember the last time someone flipped something so overwhelmingly negative to overwhelmingly positive so fast. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 13, 2022

Cadillac Williams is making me fall in love with Auburn all over again — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 13, 2022

Cadillac is a god. Crown him. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 13, 2022

War Damn Cadillac. That was the best Auburn football moment in way too long. — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) November 13, 2022

Cadillac changing the Culture 💯 — Johni Broome (@JohniBroome) November 13, 2022

Jimbo Fisher is paid an obnoxious amount of money, bought one the best recruiting class in the country & just took an L from interim head coach Carnell Williams You absolutely love to see it — AUNerd (@AUSportsNerd) November 13, 2022

My favorite nod to 2004 was when the refs let us do a little targeting for old times’ sake. — Mark (@TheAuburner) November 13, 2022

Gotta feel good for Carnell Williams. That's pretty damn cool. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 13, 2022

🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 WE’LL MEET YOU AT THE CORNER😎 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 13, 2022

Jimbo Fisher makes 22.5 × more money annually than Cadillac Williams and just lost 13-10 to him. pic.twitter.com/hCsYXeOfxY — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 13, 2022

It’s just funny bc our offensive coordinator is our O-line coach and our head coach is our RB coach and life could not be better. War Damn Eagle. #auburn #wde — Meredith Walsh (@meredithdwalsh) November 13, 2022

Firing Bryan Harsin has made for the best sideline vibes and it makes me so happy pic.twitter.com/1o5BcqfD2F — GO CRAZY, CADILLAC! GO CRAZY! (@JoshuaBBlack) November 13, 2022

1st of many https://t.co/5pfGwsWcZo — Marquel Harrell (@QuelPhew77) November 13, 2022

An absolutely extraordinary scene happening right now on the Plains. Cadillac went crazy and took the entire Auburn family with him. You might say THAT is Auburn being Auburn. — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) November 13, 2022

The atmosphere in Auburn today is what makes Auburn so special. Unbelievable. Thank you Auburn family for showing up and showing out. And congrats @CoachCaddy24 and @AuburnFootball on the big win. #WDE — Brandon Cox (@brandoncox712) November 13, 2022

Cadiallac is out there doing his thing — Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) November 13, 2022

That man had a family, Colby Wooden — bodda getta (@AubieStoned) November 13, 2022

AS I SAID BEFORE THE GAME.

TANK BIGSBY. JARQUEZ HUNTER. THAT’S IT THAT’S THE TWEET. — TorresOnAuburn 🦚 (@TorresOnAuburn) November 13, 2022

Cadillac was the right guy at the right time. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) November 13, 2022

Cadillac Williams: "To see the whole 2004 team — to see their face, to see how happy they were — it was unreal. This place is special." — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) November 13, 2022

What a cool postgame scene at Auburn. Can't turn it off. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 13, 2022

