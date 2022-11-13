Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Texas A&M 13-10

JD McCarthy
It was not always pretty but Auburn beat the Texas A&M Aggies 13-10 Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The offense was unable to finish their drives but Colby Wooden and the rest of the defense made sure they never trailed, shutting down the Aggie’s offense.

The offense leaned heavily on the running backs and they delivered. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each rushed for 121 yards in a fitting tribute to interim head coach Cadillac Willimas, who picked up his first win in front of a raucous Auburn crowd that did not care the win was just their fourth of the season.

The win energized an Auburn fanbase and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are the top reactions.

