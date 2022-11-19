Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Texas Southern

Auburn started out cold but heated up in the second half Friday night against Texas Southern to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Tigers beat Texas Southern 72-56 in Neville Arena after a dominant second-half performance. Auburn led 29-27 at the half but opened the second half on a 14-2 run to take control of the game and pull away for the win.

K.D. Johnson led the way offensively with 16 points. Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore each added 14 points with seven Tigers scoring five or more points.

Auburn fans took to Twitter to celebrate the win, here are their Tweets from the game.

KD Johnson is barely controlled energy personified. — Phillip Crain (@PhillipCWDE) November 19, 2022

The first time I watch Auburn basketball this season, and it’s chaos — Jen (@SlvrJennyDllr) November 19, 2022

Auburn Basketball is the only thing that makes me happy to be a sports fan 😂 — Keegan Sullivan® (@KeeganSSullivan) November 19, 2022

I wanna go to an auburn basketball game at home so bad 😭 they be toooo live — férina. (@shaiomo) November 19, 2022

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 19, 2022

I stopped watching the bball game and we started winning???? I’m actually a hindrance — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) November 19, 2022

Lol Auburn basketball is so disrespectful pic.twitter.com/9WFcxQJTRX — Michael Wester II (@mikewazowski_13) November 19, 2022

Don’t tweet me unless your basketball team is undefeated. 💅 #Auburn #WarEagle — Scott Lowery 🦚 (@ScottLowery94) November 19, 2022

