Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Texas Southern

JD McCarthy
·1 min read

Auburn started out cold but heated up in the second half Friday night against Texas Southern to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Tigers beat Texas Southern 72-56 in Neville Arena after a dominant second-half performance. Auburn led 29-27 at the half but opened the second half on a 14-2 run to take control of the game and pull away for the win.

K.D. Johnson led the way offensively with 16 points. Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore each added 14 points with seven Tigers scoring five or more points.

Auburn fans took to Twitter to celebrate the win, here are their Tweets from the game.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories