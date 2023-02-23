Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers picked up a much-needed win Wednesday night, beating Ole Miss 78-74 in Neville Arena.

The Tigers seemed to be taking control of the game early in the second half, taking a 46-34 lead with 18 minutes remaining but Ole Miss stormed back. The Rebels scored 13 straight points to take a 58-55 lead and the rest of the game was close but Auburn was able to hold onto a tight lead and close out the season sweep of the Rebels.

Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. were once again the difference against Ole Mis. Green scored a game-high 23 points while Broome had 19 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks.

Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan also scored in double figures, adding 12 and 11 points of their own.

The win helped solidify Auburn’s NCAA Tournament resume and plenty of Auburn fans took to Twitter to celebrate, here are the top reactions to the game.

auburn basketball has trained me for these moments of cardiac arrest — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) February 23, 2023

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 23, 2023

This Auburn basketball team is the most frustrating team I’ve ever watched at Auburn. And that’s saying something! — Jay Curry (@JayCurry15) February 23, 2023

If you look up antonyms for the word ‘art’ in a thesaurus, the first result is a picture of the 2022-2023 Auburn basketball team. — boosky 🏴‍☠️ (@sheabooskyy) February 23, 2023

Auburn C Johni Broome in the final 10 minutes against Ole Miss: 6 points

5 rebounds

1 assist

5 blocks (!) — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) February 23, 2023

Are we ranked yet? — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) February 23, 2023

I've really come to love Zep, especially his defensive tenacity. If he were more of an offensive threat it'd be game over. — Clint Richardson (@Clintau24) February 23, 2023

Allen Flanigan does some really, really beautiful things on a basketball court sometimes. — pablo (@PabloEscoburner) February 23, 2023

My kingdom for auburn sports to not make me feel like vomiting at the end of games. Just once. But hey, had to have that one so IDK I’LL TAKE IT, NASEA AND ALL — Callie (@soAUcal) February 23, 2023

big time W. we all know how pesky OM is under Kermit for us regardless of how good they are needed that. gutsy performances from Wendell Green and Johni Broome down the stretch. been carrying us all season along with Al but stepped up massively tonight to kill the upset bid — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) February 23, 2023

Johni Broome putting this team on his back 🫡 — Auburn DieHards (@DiehardsAuburn) February 23, 2023

WAR EAGLE!!!! Wendell Green Jr w 23 pts and Johni Broome w 19!!! So much fight. So proud of my team!!! 🧡💙 — jennifer moore 🦚 (@jennaunp12) February 23, 2023

Your regularly scheduled Allen Flanigan breakaway Jam!!! — Auburn Jaylin Williams Fan Account (@ShootyHoopsWill) February 23, 2023

Bruce outcoached Kermit tonight. Our big players showed up. Way to go with stopping turning the ball over. Gotta get one of these last three and we're in. Then time to reset. — Dr. Tired (PhD) 🦚 (@GuyFlint7) February 23, 2023

Good win Auburn Basketball — プレイボーイ (@llbigpat3x) February 23, 2023

Watching Auburn Basketball makes you question almost everything — Zacarias 🦚 🏴‍☠️ (@ZackMilwee) February 23, 2023

Hear me now…. Auburn basketball is about to catch fire — chandler (@tycbarton) February 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire