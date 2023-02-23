Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers picked up a much-needed win Wednesday night, beating Ole Miss 78-74 in Neville Arena.

The Tigers seemed to be taking control of the game early in the second half, taking a 46-34 lead with 18 minutes remaining but Ole Miss stormed back. The Rebels scored 13 straight points to take a 58-55 lead and the rest of the game was close but Auburn was able to hold onto a tight lead and close out the season sweep of the Rebels.

Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. were once again the difference against Ole Mis. Green scored a game-high 23 points while Broome had 19 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks.

Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan also scored in double figures, adding 12 and 11 points of their own.

The win helped solidify Auburn’s NCAA Tournament resume and plenty of Auburn fans took to Twitter to celebrate, here are the top reactions to the game.

