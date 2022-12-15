Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Georgia State

JD McCarthy
The Auburn Tigers got back to their winning ways Wednesday, beating Georgia State 72-64 in Neville Arena.

The Tigers once again struggled to shoot the ball in the opening half, shooting just 31.8% from the field and just 1-of-6 from deep.

That poor shooting had the Tigers trailing 31-28 at the break but Wendell Green Jr. was able to keep the game close with nine first-half points thanks to making seven foul shots.

Jaylin Williams was able to take over in the second half, scoring 13 points as he went 8-of-9 from the field. He finished with 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tigers.

The Tigers are now 9-1 on the season and the fans were excited to get back to winning, here are the top social media reactions from the game.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

