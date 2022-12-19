Twitter reacts to Auburn’s 2nd loss in three games

After opening its season with seven-straight wins the Auburn Tigers have now lost two of their past three games. The latest was a 74-71 loss to the USC Trojans Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The Tigers once again struggled to shoot the ball, shooting just 38% from the field in the second half as they watched their 39-35 halftime lead slip away. The Tigers did have a better night from deep, making 34.8% of their three-point attempts but it was not enough to make up for their 23 turnovers.

One of the bright spots for Auburn was the performance of true freshman Tre Donaldson. The backup guard scored a career-high 12 points and made 50% of his shots. Unfortunately, he fouled out with 13 seconds left to play.

The No. 18 Tigers are now 9-2 on the season and have one more road game before they return home to open SEC play. Auburn’s skid has some fans concerned about this year’s squad and what they can achieve, here are the top reactions on Twitter.

Not as bummed as I was after Memphis but man… This team has a long road ahead of it. I think at this point it's time to start tightening that rotation — AUNerd (@AUSportsNerd) December 19, 2022

So we won’t be ranked tomorrow😔 — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) December 19, 2022

I had a fire tweet dialed up but Auburn basketball threw it up into the stands so — 🏴‍☠️BARNING HARD🏴‍☠️ (@IAMBARNINGHARD) December 19, 2022

Auburn basketball isnt very good right now. I trust Bruce to get this team peaking at the right time. We’re close. — Bailey Rogers (@bjrogi) December 19, 2022

Auburn basketball playing teams with a pulse pic.twitter.com/2OmrtzCrnM — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 19, 2022

im sorry but im not gonna get emotionally invested into auburn basketball until we get consistent — SSN – Auburn🥶 (@SSN_WarEagle) December 19, 2022

I will be content to never hear Bill Walton commentate on another Auburn Basketball game again — Daniel Lathem (@DanielLathem1) December 19, 2022

This auburn basketball team are a year away we are missing that star player that we have had the last few years but still WDE! — Nick (@nicknice90) December 19, 2022

Is there a button I can press to not listen to Bill Walton commentate on the Auburn basketball game? — Michael Harney (@AUWarEagle) December 18, 2022

Tre Donaldson. Buy Stock Now. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 19, 2022

Tre Donaldson might be THAT guy for Auburn here soon — Jerry🦅 (@jonhouston18) December 19, 2022

The emergence of Tre Donaldson the last 2 games has been a wonderful revelation. https://t.co/jln8nipxrz — Auburn Jaylin Williams Fan Account (@ShootyHoopsWill) December 19, 2022

Tre Donaldson is starting to get his groove — Noah Horowitz (@NoHorowitz) December 18, 2022

That game was sad and makes me sad. We could’ve won — Johni Broome Szn (@clee1921) December 19, 2022

Johni Broome starting to establish himself in a matchup like this is grown man stuff — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) December 18, 2022

Oh, it’s a ref show now. Awesome. — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) December 18, 2022

Don’t do this to me… — Kyle (@AllAubarn) December 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire