Twitter reacts to Auburn’s 2nd loss in three games

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

After opening its season with seven-straight wins the Auburn Tigers have now lost two of their past three games. The latest was a 74-71 loss to the USC Trojans Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The Tigers once again struggled to shoot the ball, shooting just 38% from the field in the second half as they watched their 39-35 halftime lead slip away. The Tigers did have a better night from deep, making 34.8% of their three-point attempts but it was not enough to make up for their 23 turnovers.

One of the bright spots for Auburn was the performance of true freshman Tre Donaldson. The backup guard scored a career-high 12 points and made 50% of his shots. Unfortunately, he fouled out with 13 seconds left to play.

The No. 18 Tigers are now 9-2 on the season and have one more road game before they return home to open SEC play. Auburn’s skid has some fans concerned about this year’s squad and what they can achieve, here are the top reactions on Twitter.

