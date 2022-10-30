Twitter reacts to Arnold Allen’s injury TKO win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 213
Arnold Allen emerged victorious from his first octagon headliner on Saturday when he defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 213
Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) added to his undefeated streak under the UFC banner when he beat perennial featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) by second-round TKO due to knee injury in their main event clash at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Kattar’s victory over Allen at UFC Fight Night 213.
* * * *
MMA Junkie
It's time! The #UFCVegas63 main event is on deck as Calvin Kattar meets Arnold Allen in a fight with big stakes at 145.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/ehQYE9fwUu pic.twitter.com/Vrcmj1GwDR
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 30, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight Main Event Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Calvin Kattar +120
Arnold Allen -140#UFCVegas63 💰 | @ESPNPlus | @UFC
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) October 30, 2022
UFC
Undefeated in the UFC, riding an ELEVEN fight win streak!@ArnoldBFA enters to make a statement at #UFCVegas63 👊
Watch LIVE now on @ESPNPlus 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/G4ldOfikEz
— UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022
UFC
A mainstay atop the FW division! @CalvinKattar enters #UFCVegas63 for his 5th straight main event 👏
Watch LIVE now on @ESPNPlus 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/4WLRJAHFQq
— UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022
UFC
HERE WE GO FOLKS. #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/dTGlFU8UqG
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 30, 2022
Alexander Volkanovski
👀 Looking for a statement!! #UFCVegas63
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 30, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Both styles guarantee a great one! #UFCVegas63
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022
Brian Kelleher
I like how kattar throws range finder punches at slower speeds then picks his crisp shots which throws off the rhythm as well #UFCVegas63
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 30, 2022
Fight Ghost
Bisping very biased on commentary for UK fighter Allen. He just can’t call it straight. #ufcvegas63
— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) October 30, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
10-9 Allen after one.
Kattar looked like he tweaked his knee and in the corner, says that he doesn't know whether it's injured.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 30, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
Arnold Allen lands a leg kick and the knee goes out again.
That's a wrap. Allen remains undefeated in the UFC.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 30, 2022
Saidyokub Kakramonov
Injuries sucks #ufc
— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 30, 2022
Boston Salmon
Damn
— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) October 30, 2022
Kevin Iole
Really too bad the way that fight ended. Allen was looking great, but then Kattar got injured. Too bad for both guys. I sure hope Calvin is OK
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 30, 2022
Brian Kelleher
Damn I hate seeing that. So unfortunate man
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 30, 2022
Brett Okamoto
Damn it. Calvin Kattar compromises his right knee in the first round and fight ends quickly in the second because of it. Arnold Allen looked great, R2 TKO. Really hope Kattar avoids something serious but doesn't look good.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 30, 2022
Sodiq Yusuff
Rough way for the fight to end.
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 30, 2022
Gilbert Burns
Arnold Allen looked very good! Unfortunately injury for Kattar 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #UFCVegas63
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 30, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas63 results: Arnold Allen (@Arnoldbfa) def. Calvin Kattar via TKO (knee injury) – Round 2, 0:08
Full results: https://t.co/ehQYE9wzWu pic.twitter.com/rgu1uBwkQH
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 30, 2022
Joe Duffy
Get @Arnoldbfa a title shot!! Not the way he would have wanted but if anyone deserves it it's him
— Joe Duffy (@Duffy_MMA) October 30, 2022
Michael Carroll
LONGEST FEATHERWEIGHT WIN STREAKS – UFC History
13 – Max Holloway (2014-18)
10 – Alex Volkanovski (current)
10 – Arnold Allen (current)#UFCVegas63
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) October 30, 2022
Lance Palmer
Sucks to see Kattar get hurt like that, but s$&t happens. This sport is unpredictable in so many ways.
— Lance Palmer (@LancePalmer) October 30, 2022
Merab Dvalishvili
Hard to see the fight in this way speedy recovery @CalvinKattar #UFCVegas62
— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) October 30, 2022
Nolan King
https://twitter.com/mma_kings/status/1586530689335275521
Dan Ige
Damn that’s a bummer
— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 30, 2022
John Morgan
Unfortunate ending, to be sure, but Arnold Allen (@Arnoldbfa) moves to 10-0 in the UFC. #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/IRheuMjuEh
— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 30, 2022
Mike Bohn
Not in the manner he wanted, but Arnold Allen joins Alexander Volkanovski as the only featherweights in history to start 10-0 in the UFC.
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 30, 2022