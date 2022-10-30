Twitter reacts to Arnold Allen’s injury TKO win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 213

Arnold Allen emerged victorious from his first octagon headliner on Saturday when he defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night 213

Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) added to his undefeated streak under the UFC banner when he beat perennial featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) by second-round TKO due to knee injury in their main event clash at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Kattar’s victory over Allen at UFC Fight Night 213.

MMA Junkie

It's time! The #UFCVegas63 main event is on deck as Calvin Kattar meets Arnold Allen in a fight with big stakes at 145. Play-by-play: https://t.co/ehQYE9fwUu pic.twitter.com/Vrcmj1GwDR — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 30, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Undefeated in the UFC, riding an ELEVEN fight win streak!@ArnoldBFA enters to make a statement at #UFCVegas63 👊 Watch LIVE now on @ESPNPlus 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/G4ldOfikEz — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

UFC

A mainstay atop the FW division! @CalvinKattar enters #UFCVegas63 for his 5th straight main event 👏 Watch LIVE now on @ESPNPlus 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/4WLRJAHFQq — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

UFC

Alexander Volkanovski

👀 Looking for a statement!! #UFCVegas63 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 30, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Both styles guarantee a great one! #UFCVegas63 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Brian Kelleher

I like how kattar throws range finder punches at slower speeds then picks his crisp shots which throws off the rhythm as well #UFCVegas63 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 30, 2022

Fight Ghost

Bisping very biased on commentary for UK fighter Allen. He just can’t call it straight. #ufcvegas63 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) October 30, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Allen after one. Kattar looked like he tweaked his knee and in the corner, says that he doesn't know whether it's injured. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 30, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Arnold Allen lands a leg kick and the knee goes out again. That's a wrap. Allen remains undefeated in the UFC. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 30, 2022

Saidyokub Kakramonov

Boston Salmon

Damn — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) October 30, 2022

Kevin Iole

Really too bad the way that fight ended. Allen was looking great, but then Kattar got injured. Too bad for both guys. I sure hope Calvin is OK — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 30, 2022

Brian Kelleher

Damn I hate seeing that. So unfortunate man — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 30, 2022

Brett Okamoto

Damn it. Calvin Kattar compromises his right knee in the first round and fight ends quickly in the second because of it. Arnold Allen looked great, R2 TKO. Really hope Kattar avoids something serious but doesn't look good. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 30, 2022

Sodiq Yusuff

Rough way for the fight to end. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 30, 2022

Gilbert Burns

Arnold Allen looked very good! Unfortunately injury for Kattar 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #UFCVegas63 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 30, 2022

MMA Junkie

Joe Duffy

Get @Arnoldbfa a title shot!! Not the way he would have wanted but if anyone deserves it it's him — Joe Duffy (@Duffy_MMA) October 30, 2022

Michael Carroll

LONGEST FEATHERWEIGHT WIN STREAKS – UFC History

13 – Max Holloway (2014-18)

10 – Alex Volkanovski (current)

10 – Arnold Allen (current)#UFCVegas63 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) October 30, 2022

Lance Palmer

Sucks to see Kattar get hurt like that, but s$&t happens. This sport is unpredictable in so many ways. — Lance Palmer (@LancePalmer) October 30, 2022

Merab Dvalishvili

Hard to see the fight in this way speedy recovery @CalvinKattar #UFCVegas62 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) October 30, 2022

Nolan King

https://twitter.com/mma_kings/status/1586530689335275521

Dan Ige

Damn that’s a bummer — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 30, 2022

John Morgan

Unfortunate ending, to be sure, but Arnold Allen (@Arnoldbfa) moves to 10-0 in the UFC. #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/IRheuMjuEh — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 30, 2022

Mike Bohn

Not in the manner he wanted, but Arnold Allen joins Alexander Volkanovski as the only featherweights in history to start 10-0 in the UFC. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 30, 2022

