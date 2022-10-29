Twitter reacts: Arkansas takes lead, Hogs fans still hate on Kendal Briles

KJ Jefferson didn’t bother trying to leap the pile and extend his arms that time.

Arkansas took a 7-3 lead on Auburn in the first quarter Saturday with Jefferson’s 1-yard pile up the middle edging over the goal line.

Arkansas fans thought officials would hose the Razorbacks on the call. Auburn fans thought officials hosed the Tigers on the call. Both just go to show that the officials are always out to get your favorite team.

Hogs fans, too, were dissatisfied with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ play-calling during the drive. Even though the Razorbacks went 75 yards on eight plays, Briles’ choice to call three runs from the shotgun set inside the 10-yard-line frustrated some.

Either way, the Hogs led with 3:10 left in the first quarter with Jefferson 3 for 3 passing to that point for 48 yards and the rushing score.

KJ keeper pic.twitter.com/QgOOIzoOLK — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 29, 2022

Would it be Arkansas vs Auburn if it wasn't reviewed?

KJ Jefferson with the QB power for the touchdown. Just breaks the goal line before getting pushed back. It'll be reviewed, because of course. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) October 29, 2022

Auburn fan disrespects KJ Jefferson

KJ Jefferson is a dollar general Cam Newton. Change my mind — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) October 29, 2022

KJ Jefferson is a beast

Driving KJ Jefferson into the endzone like a monster truck — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 29, 2022

More disrespect for Arkansas quarterback

The WEAKEST run by a 6-5 240lbs QB I’ve ever seen. I don’t ever want to hear his name and Cam Newton’s name in the same sentence. Unless the sentence is KJ Jefferson will NEVER be Cam — Wells Smith (@WellsSmith8) October 29, 2022

Arkansas scored and fans still hassle Kendal Briles

Briles did it again!!!!!! 1st and goal inside the 10 and 3 straight runs from the shotgun!!!!!!!!!! They had 8 guys on the line!!!!!!!!!! — lewdog (@plowe91) October 29, 2022

Why don't Hogs fan appreciate their offensive coordinator?

Should’ve called the Superman jump play, Briles — Willie B. Hardigan, MD, PhD, CPA (@WillieBH1999) October 29, 2022

Narrator: Jefferson DID score

No way KJ Jefferson scored — Hunter France (@Hunter_France) October 29, 2022

The officials are out to get both Arkansas and Auburn

Jefferson crossed the plane according to the zebras and not a single other soul in Jordan-Hare…#WarEagle — Fly War Eagle (@FlyWarEagle) October 29, 2022

