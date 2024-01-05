Twitter reacts: Arkansas fans’ patience running short with Mike Neighbors

Arkansas women’s basketball doesn’t have the same expectations as men’s basketball.

Not right now, anyway.

Not with where Arkansas has been over the last year-and-a-half.

The Razorbacks lost their SEC opener to league cellar-dweller Kentucky on Thursday after scoring just 14 points in the first half.

The game and result is hardly a back-breaker, but NCAA Tournament-bound teams beat the teams they’re supposed to beat. Arkansas was supposed to beat Kentucky, road game or not.

Coach Mike Neighbors has taken the Hogs to the postseason each of the last four years that the postseason has been held, starting with an NIT bid 2018-19. In 2019-20, Arkansas was in the midst of its best regular season with Neighbors at the helm, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled. Three years ago, Arkansas made it, but was ousted in the first round as a 4-seed. Two years ago, the Hogs lost in the first round as a 10-seed. And last year, it was back to the NIT.

Right now, through 16 games, Arkansas is looking at another NIT-type of season, leaving Razorbacks fans frustrated at Neighbors and where the program is headed.

It was over early

Mike Neighbors pic.twitter.com/PtKy8Y30GJ — Gulf Coast Hog (@ar_steve) January 5, 2024

Arkansas had 14 points at halftime.

Fourteen.

Something weird is up with Arkansas the last couple years

The great Mike Neighbors sure is doing a heck of a job tonight 🤦🏻‍♂️. 14 points at half is embarrassing!! Only 5 made baskets and 0-13 from 3 😂. Maybe you should run an offense and tell your team to stop just jacking up 3’s, oh wait you’d have to be an actual good coach to do that — Gerrad Huffman (@GHuff21) January 5, 2024

The offensive output was not ideal.

Bad shot selection

Mike Neighbors allowing his team to shoot 4-26 from 3 tonight is horrible coaching. Jacking up 3s isn’t winning basketball. — Zach (@hogwild310) January 5, 2024

Arkansas center Maryam Dauda is the team’s leading shooter from range at 37%. She’s 11 of 30 on the season.

We wouldn't go that far

Mike Neighbors is the worst coach on campus..@HunterYurachek make a move ..this is horrendous — Tyler (@Tyseek23) January 5, 2024

Arkansas women’s basketball isn’t a terrible team. They’re absolutely underperforming in recent seasons, though.

Digging a hole early isn't a good idea

Death, Taxes, and Mike Neighbors @coachneighbors teams not being ready for SEC play @wholehogsports — BaumBudHogFan (@BaumBudHogFan) January 5, 2024

In fairness, Arkansas started 4-1 in SEC play last year.

They absolutely should have won

Typical Mike Neighbors coached team. Can’t win the games they are supposed to. They will never be anything but middle to bottom feeders until he’s gone. — Don Lovell (@DonLovell8) January 5, 2024

Kentucky is in the bottom quarter of teams in the SEC.

Everyone needs a good therapist

Think I need them to help deal with Razorback sports. pic.twitter.com/5j36YoRWsQ — Fake Wally Hall (@FakeWallyHall) January 5, 2024

It’s been a rough start to the school year, so to speak, for Arkansas sports.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire