Twitter reacts to another UNC basketball loss in February

There are just two more weeks left of the college basketball regular season and barring a miracle, North Carolina will not be in the NCAA Tournament in March.

After entering the preseason No. 1 overall, the Tar Heels are in danger of becoming the first team in the AP Poll to be ranked No. 1 in the preseason and miss the tournament. They have four games left plus the ACC Tournament and likely need to win out to get in.

On Sunday, it was more disappointment from this team in the loss to NC State.

The two teams went back and forth in the first half before the Wolfpack took a one-point lead. In the second half, UNC grabbed a six-point lead with under 10 minutes left but allowed a 7-0 NC State run that ignited the home crowd and would seal the deal for the Wolfpack.

During and after the game, UNC fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the team. Here are some of the tweets we saw that even had former UNC forward Brady Manek trending at one point.

I wish this gave me some solace. It does not. https://t.co/cLVtCxsbYb — Eric Englebardt (@unc8689) February 19, 2023

I truly miss the days of Roy Williams taking all five players off the court if they weren’t getting the job done. Now, I question whether or not Hubert Davis will even look to his bench. — Nick Delahanty (@NickDelahanty) February 19, 2023

This team is way too fucking talented to be a bubble team. I don't know what's going on inside the locker room that has created a lack of chemistry on the court, but this has got to be the most frustrating UNC team in the last few decades. — ♛Young Simba Maye♛ (A Leaky Black Stan Account) (@CrownedPrinceHC) February 19, 2023

I wonder if Jay Wright is busy 🤔 — AF Heel (@AF_Heel) February 19, 2023

I miss Manek and LUKE Maye — A’JA WILSON STAN ACCOUNT (@ItAintWhoItIs) February 19, 2023

Brady Manek should’ve been the NPOY last year — Supportive Guy (@SupportiveDude) February 19, 2023

I remember when we used to have grad transfers that were cold. I miss Cam Johnson Brady Manek nem — painting saved me (@mr_extRODinary) February 19, 2023

Brady Manek made that much of a difference 🤔 — D. Evans (@D_Ev4ns) February 19, 2023

NIT it is…….

March bout to be hell this year pic.twitter.com/SuFeWAWUPA — RampageT (@RR4mpage) February 19, 2023

A tough L for @UNC_Basketball vs @PackMensBball as they now fell to 16-11 & r 0-9 in QUAD 1 situations . @theACC The Tar Heels pre season # 1 are in real jeopardy of not being part of @MarchMadnessMBB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 19, 2023

No dunn, no styles, no Washington. What happened to tweaks and adjustments. Absolutely clown show of a coaching job by nice guy Hubert Davis. — Tyler Gibbs (@theGibbster3000) February 19, 2023

