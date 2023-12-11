Twitter reacts to another rough game for Seahawks safety Jamal Adams

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is not having a great month. The day after his team’s loss to the Cowboys Adams got into a fight on social media with a Jets beat reporter, going as far as mocking his wife’s appearance. Even though he deleted the tweet, Adams didn’t back down – even after head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the team had addressed it.

Adams later doubled down on his mean tweets while speaking with the media, then followed it up with another atrocious performance in coverage in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Now Adams is getting roasted on Twitter again…

What’s the trade value of Jamal Adams at this point? #Seahawks

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire