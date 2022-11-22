Twitter reacts to another Kris Murray career high in scoring, Iowa Hawkeyes’ win over Omaha

Remember back last summer when Kris Murray was flirting with keeping his name in the 2022 NBA draft? That all makes perfect sense these days.

The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward netted another career high, pouring in 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting as No. 24 Iowa dispatched of the Omaha Mavericks with ease, winning 100-64.

Murray also knocked down 4-of-6 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and had a block and an assist. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native had 25 points by halftime alone.

Patrick and Connor McCaffery each finished in double-figures as well, dropping 16 and 12 points, respectively. Iowa improved to 4-0 as the Hawkeyes shot 55.4% from the floor and 46.2% from 3-point distance.

Freshmen Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix combined to make 6-of-11 field goal tries for 16 points, including Dix’s three 3-point makes.

“I think the important thing over these first four games was that a lot of guys get minutes, because we are going to play back-to-back games and we are going to need bodies. For the most part, everybody has played well. We have locked into the game plan and executed the game plan and that’s critical. As we move forward and play really good teams you have to say with the game plan and execute it, and they have proven that they can do that,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said.

It’s fantastic to see all the contributions across the board, but, again, the biggest story from the game was Murray’s continued ascent. Hawkeye Twitter was taken with the standout’s latest big night.

A hot start

HE'S ON FIRE! 🔥@KrisMurray24 opened the game with 14 of @IowaHoops' first 17 points. Watch all of the baskets ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/GlzPrD4ZNo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 22, 2022

Shouldn't have done that

Kris Murray had his first shot blocked. Omaha shouldn't have done that. He's now 7-of-8 for 17 points. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) November 22, 2022

Close enough to still donate

If Kris Murray scores a 50 burger tonight, the Big Ten Boy who is an Iowa fan will donate $1 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for every like this tweet receives. — The Big Ten Boys (@B1G104Life) November 22, 2022

In the first half

After Seton Hall, history is clearly repeating itself

On November 16, 2021, Keegan Murray led Iowa to a 3-0 start with a 27-point, 21-rebound effort. On November 16, 2022, Kris Murray led Iowa to a 3-0 start with a 29-point, 11-rebound effort. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) November 17, 2022

Comparisons to Keegan just equal 'a little motivation'

Kris Murray when asked how he keeps level-headed about being compared to his brother Keegan all the time. “We’re two different people… it gives me a little motivation on doing what he did and a little bit more” pic.twitter.com/NyjJHH2OaI — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 22, 2022

Had them on the same team!

“Man, Iowa really had Garza and Wieskamp together. It’s a shame they didn’t use Keegan Murray more” “Man, Iowa really had Keegan Murray it’s a shame they didn’t use Kris Murray more” “IOWA REALLY HAD GARZA, WIESKAMP AND BOTH MURRAYS ON THE SAME TEAM…” — Simon Rath (@HawksDraftNerd) November 22, 2022

Parody Nwankpa says start the dialogue

It’s time we start the dialogue of Kris Murray being a top 5 player in the country — . (@XAVlERNWANKPA) November 22, 2022

Does Iowa have the best player in the country...again?

Luka Garza. Keegan Murray. Kris Murray..? Could Iowa go back to back to back on having the best player in the country?! — Iowa-Cub (@Iowa_Cub) November 22, 2022

Kris just scored again

Kris Murray just scored again. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 22, 2022

Send them directly to Kris

As a resident of Omaha, do I just send my property taxes straight to Kris Murray now orrŕrrr….? — Ivan Pepperoni, an Ivan Bologna Parody Account (@PV_GIA) November 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire