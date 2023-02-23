Twitter reacts to another frosty 3-point shooting night, Wisconsin sweeping Iowa

In Iowa’s past two games, things are not going well to say the least. Frosty 3-point shooting continued for the Hawkeyes as they made just 3-of-28 attempts behind the arc.

That brings the Hawkeyes’ running total in its past two contests to 6-of-52 from downtown. Or, 11.5%. Yikes.

Iowa (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) was swept by Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) after  the Hawkeyes’ offense struggled once more in the 64-52 loss. The Hawkeyes shot just 32.3% overall and finished with just eight assists.

The maddening part about all of it is that Iowa got good looks. The Hawkeyes simply can’t hit them right now.

Kris Murray was in foul trouble early and didn’t record his first bucket or points in the game until he netted a 3-pointer nearly four minutes into the second half. The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward finished with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting and 1-of-5 from 3-point distance.

For Iowa’s top player that came in averaging 20.7 points per game, that’s simply not enough. Filip Rebraca and Tony Perkins each finished with 13 apiece and Payton Sandfort also ended in double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Connor Essegian was the game’s leading scorer, netting 17 points for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl each were double-figure scorers for Wisconsin as well, chipping in with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Now, Iowa has lost back-to-back games and the Hawkeyes’ hopes at a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament took a shot with this latest loss. More importantly, Iowa is heading back toward bubble territory in a hurry.

All of this had Iowa fans understandably irritated. Here are some Hawkeye social media reactions to another rough shooting night on the road.

