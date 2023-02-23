Twitter reacts to another frosty 3-point shooting night, Wisconsin sweeping Iowa

In Iowa’s past two games, things are not going well to say the least. Frosty 3-point shooting continued for the Hawkeyes as they made just 3-of-28 attempts behind the arc.

That brings the Hawkeyes’ running total in its past two contests to 6-of-52 from downtown. Or, 11.5%. Yikes.

Iowa (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) was swept by Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) after the Hawkeyes’ offense struggled once more in the 64-52 loss. The Hawkeyes shot just 32.3% overall and finished with just eight assists.

The maddening part about all of it is that Iowa got good looks. The Hawkeyes simply can’t hit them right now.

Kris Murray was in foul trouble early and didn’t record his first bucket or points in the game until he netted a 3-pointer nearly four minutes into the second half. The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward finished with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting and 1-of-5 from 3-point distance.

For Iowa’s top player that came in averaging 20.7 points per game, that’s simply not enough. Filip Rebraca and Tony Perkins each finished with 13 apiece and Payton Sandfort also ended in double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Connor Essegian was the game’s leading scorer, netting 17 points for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl each were double-figure scorers for Wisconsin as well, chipping in with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Now, Iowa has lost back-to-back games and the Hawkeyes’ hopes at a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament took a shot with this latest loss. More importantly, Iowa is heading back toward bubble territory in a hurry.

All of this had Iowa fans understandably irritated. Here are some Hawkeye social media reactions to another rough shooting night on the road.

Brace yourself

There aren’t enough drinks in the world to make watching your team play Wisconsin enjoyable for anyone — Black Heart Gold pain (@BHGP) February 23, 2023

Turnovers to offense early

Seven points off turnovers already for Iowa in the first three minutes. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 23, 2023

And it was well received early

This is a good start. Let’s keep this goin — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) February 23, 2023

Oh no

Iowa's road shooting woes are still very much alive. 0-5. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 23, 2023

It's just gross...wait a tick

Wisconsin plays the grossest style of basketball. Can’t stand it. Probably how fans of other teams feel watching Iowa football lol. — Hawkeyes n Cubs (@Iowa_Cub) February 23, 2023

Just imagine

You think being an Iowa football fan is tough, imagine being a Wisconsin basketball fan. At least with Iowa football it's only once a week & 14 times a year. Wisconsin fans have to put up with this twice a week for 30+ games during the winter! — Iowa Punt Returner (@IAPuntReturner) February 23, 2023

On the road...

Iowa basketball on the road. pic.twitter.com/CyuPDUWRqW — Trent Condon (@trentcondon) February 23, 2023

Road Iowa is hard to watch.. — Ross (@RJHINDM) February 23, 2023

Officially worried

I am very worried about the offense — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) February 23, 2023

Where's Kris?

Kris Murray has got to show up. Too many times he’s invisible on the floor. — Sam (@sammmidd) February 23, 2023

If they could just shoot at all!

Really weird start to this Iowa/Wisc game. If Hawks could shoot AT ALL they would’ve been up double digits with Wisconsin turning it over. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) February 23, 2023

Very ugly bad

This is a very ugly bad basketball game. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 23, 2023

It could just be

Just because you’re open from 3 doesn’t mean you have to shoot, especially early in the shot clock. It could be there’s a reason you’re open. — Pat Harty (@PatHarty) February 23, 2023

Mentally exhausting

Iowa Basketball is mentally exhausting sometimes 😵‍💫 — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) February 23, 2023

That was a half

That was a half of basketball. No other way to describe it. Iowa trails by 1 to Wisconsin after 20 minutes. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 23, 2023

Nobody panic. Iowa will be fine if...

I think Iowa is going to be fine, so long as they lock down home court advantage for the Big Ten Tournament, first two weekends of the NCAAs and Final Four. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) February 23, 2023

Seriously, though, what gives?

The difference between Iowa's energy at home vs. Road/Neutral environments is amazing. Somehow, Iowa only trails by 1. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 23, 2023

A Franism

To borrow a Franism, this team is sideways right now. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) February 23, 2023

So true

I’ve watched every game this season and the highs are extremely high and the lows are extremely low. The lowest of low. — Black Heart Gold pain (@BHGP) February 23, 2023

Correct

This one’s gonna sting — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) February 23, 2023

Maddening

Such a winnable game. Maddening. — Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) February 23, 2023

INEXPLICABLE

Robbie Hummel summed it up best. It's 'inexplicable' the way Iowa is missing. These aren't just open shots, they are WIDE OPEN shots that they are missing. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 23, 2023

And it just keeps counting...

Iowa has made five of its last 48 three-pointers. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 23, 2023

Pain

Iowa basketball of late

Iowa basketball is once again making me sad. — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) February 23, 2023

The cycle

Kill the bubble talk...for now

I understand everyone's frustration, but you don't go from being a 6/7 seed to on the bubble after losing to a Big Ten team. If Iowa drops the next couple– okay we'll talk. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 23, 2023

It's all about expectation

I personally stopped expecting Iowa teams to score points a long time ago so I’m doing fine — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) February 23, 2023

Please

We really need to figure things out. Fix these issues out in the next few weeks and there’s hope. Otherwise we’re toast — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) February 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire