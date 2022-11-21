Twitter reacts to another close Broncos loss

The Broncos suffered their eighth loss of the season on Sunday, losing to the division rival Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 22-16. The only thing that could bring some sort of moral victory at this point is witnessing that the Broncos are competing, but losing close games: every loss has been within single digits, with the largest loss being by nine points.

But we all know moral victories don’t mean much, especially when a team such as the Broncos had high expectations going into this season. And just as Davante Adam’s pulled a Damian Lillard and waved goodbye on the Raiders walk-off touchdown, it wouldn’t be surprising if many pundits are waving goodbye to the Broncos season (if they haven’t already).

Elon Musk’s Twitter hasn’t been kind to the Broncos in losses. Let’s dive in to see what the social media platform had to say after the game.

Well, he had one of his best games of the year at least!

Nagoya can’t call him Nick Wrong for this one..

Everyday it appears that Russ made the worst decision ever making this phrase

You sure? Might be a lot of vessels popping

Moral victories are for minor league coaches..

Colin is ruthless

Hyperbole…hopefully

Highly possible

To sum up the season 11 games in...

Up next for the Broncos is a road game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

