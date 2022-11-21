Twitter reacts to another close Broncos loss

The Broncos suffered their eighth loss of the season on Sunday, losing to the division rival Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 22-16. The only thing that could bring some sort of moral victory at this point is witnessing that the Broncos are competing, but losing close games: every loss has been within single digits, with the largest loss being by nine points.

But we all know moral victories don’t mean much, especially when a team such as the Broncos had high expectations going into this season. And just as Davante Adam’s pulled a Damian Lillard and waved goodbye on the Raiders walk-off touchdown, it wouldn’t be surprising if many pundits are waving goodbye to the Broncos season (if they haven’t already).

Davante Adams. OT game winner. Enough said‼️ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/1n1icOBfwf — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 21, 2022

Elon Musk’s Twitter hasn’t been kind to the Broncos in losses. Let’s dive in to see what the social media platform had to say after the game.

Well, he had one of his best games of the year at least!

how we’re all looking at the broncos right now pic.twitter.com/9PXvbzHEja — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 21, 2022

Nagoya can’t call him Nick Wrong for this one..

Apologies if someone else has already tweeted this, but the Broncos would now be 9-1 if they had scored 18 points in regulation every game. 9-1!!! — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 21, 2022

Everyday it appears that Russ made the worst decision ever making this phrase

You sure? Might be a lot of vessels popping

Wow the Broncos just got swept by the raiders. Let’s hear it broncos country. Talk to me, this is a nightmare right ? #BroncosCountry you guys deserve so much better. I want your guys raw emotional reaction. This is a safe place. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) November 21, 2022

Moral victories are for minor league coaches..

Broncos this season: Week 1 — 1 possession game

Week 2 — 1 possession game

Week 3 — 1 possession game

Week 5 — 1 possession game

Week 6 — 1 possession game

Week 7 — 1 possession game

Week 8 — 1 possession game

Week 10 — 1 possession game

Week 11 — 1 possession game 3-7. pic.twitter.com/fVpjXByyYP — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2022

Colin is ruthless

If the Denver Broncos put together an offensive highlight reel from this season, they would probably have to include random first downs and field goals. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 20, 2022

Hyperbole…hopefully

The Russell Wilson trade will go down as the worst trade in the history of sports — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) November 21, 2022

Highly possible

Broncos fans right now pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) November 21, 2022

To sum up the season 11 games in...

Ladies and gentlemen: The 2022 Denver Broncos pic.twitter.com/w127DJnVZl — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) November 21, 2022

Up next for the Broncos is a road game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire