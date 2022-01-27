Twitter reacts to the announcement of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement
On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced via his social media that he was retiring. Social media then responded with overwhelming messages of congratulations, thanks and encouragement.
From @CowherCBS to @_BigBen7 #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/V5cAEg4rcy
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022
For everything you've done for the organization, the city, and for the game. #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/a0AQWFVFUb
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022
A message from some of @_BigBen7's teammates:#ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/dagd6icsqt
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022
The only other Steelers player greater than Ben Roethlisberger is Mean Joe Greene. I’ll die on this hill #thankyouben https://t.co/H7UvKTGbYt
— J🍩ey Bag 🍩f D🍩nuts 🍩 (@joeybagovdonuts) January 27, 2022
Thank you @_BigBen7 for the 18 years you gave to the Steelers Franchise and to all of us as fans! You played through injuries and gave it you all every time you stepped on that field and for that Thank you! #Memories #ThankYouBen #Steelers #SNUProud @SteelersUnite @steelers pic.twitter.com/JRRRIJELpU
— Albert Martinez (@albertrealtor) January 27, 2022
The one day I wear make up to work, I end up ugly crying in the corner. #ThankYouBen
— Ginger Spice (@kayla_duerr25) January 27, 2022
Knew it was coming and I’m still a mess about it. #thankyouben https://t.co/14x2r1Nwr5
— Lauren (@birlaur2007) January 27, 2022
My words can’t match the power of Ben’s, so I won’t even try. #ThankYouBen #7forever 🖤💛 https://t.co/Ueqh8eDJr8
— pamelaB (@pamelaB1031) January 27, 2022
Thank YOU Ben for the many memories! It’s been an amazing 18 years watching you play. Enjoy your next adventure with your family. #ThankYouBen #HereWeGo https://t.co/I8pNgIcvgr
— ItaliaRyan26 (@StrykerBrig24) January 27, 2022
A career worthy of a Gold Jacket. #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/ujnDOOJYLO
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022
Definition of a true competitor! Thank you 7 🤟🏽 https://t.co/0GO1jzAk1H pic.twitter.com/ldUxhcVZyF
— John Leglue (@theJohnLeglue) January 27, 2022
Legend. https://t.co/fVlzGKoozA
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 27, 2022
My guy u went LEGEND out there bro!! I appreciate ya!! @steelers 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/fzkVHJTylY
— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) January 27, 2022
My dad introduced me to #Steelers football in 2004 as a 10 year old kid. Right when Maddox went down, & Ben got his time to shine. It was that game. Ben is the reason I love football as much as I do. The ONLY qb I’ve known in my life as a fan. FOREVER GRATEFUL #ThankYou7 🤞🤞🤞
— 🅿️lain & Simple: Steelers! (@PandSsteelers) January 27, 2022
Me after watching Ben’s retirement video 😭😭😭 #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/vY8Ucwi1TA
— Chelsea (@chatswith_chels) January 27, 2022
