Twitter reacts to Andy Janovich’s strong performance with Browns

Jon Heath

After the Broncos hired offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur earlier this year, they traded fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

Janovich was an excellent fullback and special teams contributor in Denver but Shurmur’s offense does not feature a fullback, making him expendable for the Broncos. In a way, Denver did Janovich a favor by trading him to a team that will utilize him more often.

In Cleveland’s 35-30 “Thursday Night Football” win over the Bengals, Janovich cleared the way for Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to combine for 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Twitter reacted accordingly.



In the fourth quarter, Janovich served as a lead blocker on a 33-yard run for Hunt.


Janovich drew plenty of praise on Twitter for his performance.



Janovich’s strong performance led many fans and pundits in Denver to recall former special teams coordinator Brock Olivo’s gushing praise for the fullback in 2017.

“Jano — love Jano. Jano, to me, if we had 22 Janos we would be alright,” Olivo said three years ago. “He’s tough, he never says a word and never complains. He just does his job. He’s the first one in the meeting every day.

“He’s on it Xs and Os wise. He knows what to do, he’s tough and he finishes. I love the guy if you could tell. He’s going to be a four-phaser for us. He’s a really good football player.”

Those remarks from Olivo have become a meme on Twitter.









Janovich played 22 offensive snaps on Thursday evening. Andrew Beck, Denver’s new fullback, played just six offensive snaps in Week 1.