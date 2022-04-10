Twitter reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s upset title defense over Petr Yan in UFC 273 rematch

Aljamain Sterling put some criticism about his legitimacy as bantamweight champion to rest on Saturday when he defeated Petr Yan in their UFC 273 rematch.

After winning the belt by disqualification roughly 13 months ago, Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) returned to the octagon for his anticipated encounter with Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC). He came out on the triumphant end, earning a split decision victory in the co-main event matchup at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Sterling’s title defense over Yan at UFC 273.

MMA Junkie

Let's go! Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are about to unify bantamweight gold at #UFC273 in an anticipated rematch. Play-by-play: https://t.co/ZU1YsXixSf pic.twitter.com/jBgdU5DlcU — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 10, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

UFC

Did anyone REALLY expect them to touch gloves? #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/1hAI1PGagk — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Sterling is very talented and a quick starter. Yan is very deliberate and steady. #UFC273 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 10, 2022

Caposa

Sterling already taking it slower. The goal is definitely to conserve energy. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 10, 2022

Alexander K. Lee

I can almost hear the sound of Yan's brain downloading and processing #UFC273 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) April 10, 2022

Kevin Iole

Sterling is moving so much you have to wonder about his cardio if this fight goes a long way — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 10, 2022

Tai Tuivasa

He is a runner he is a track star 🏃‍♂️ @PetrYanUFC @ufc #UFC273 — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) April 10, 2022

Henry Cejudo

Is that a F**k you Sterling chant? And I thought I had heat! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Yan is the boss, pushing Sterling back and then trying to catch him going out. #UFC273 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 10, 2022

Bloody Elbow

Takedown for Sterling off a low single dump. And he's on Yan's back with the body triangle in place. #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Oh wow all it takes is one zig and a bad zag — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Sodiq Yusuff

Here we go — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) April 10, 2022

Luke Thomas

This is obviously a Sterling round. Question is whether judges give it a 10-8. I wouldn't, but we'll see if it goes far enough. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 10, 2022

Shane Burgos

Sterling’s back control is no joke #UFC273 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 10, 2022

Bryce Mitchell

https://twitter.com/ThugnastyMMA/status/1513011361084854273

Henry Cejudo

The Human Backpack at work, outstanding ground control by Aljo #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Yan fighting with anger aljo fighting with brains — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Casey O'Neill

Ok I was wrong and now I’m stressed #UFC273 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 10, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Yan needs a comeback. But how much fuel was burned defending on the floor? #UFC273 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 10, 2022

John Morgan

Round 4 to Yan, and I've got this 39-37 for Sterling. With that first round, could easily be 38-38 going into the fifth. Tense. #UFC273 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 10, 2022

Eric Nicksick

I’m coaching round 5 like it’s 2-2 going into 5, regardless of what I think the scorecard is. You just can’t take for certain what these judges see. #UFC273 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) April 10, 2022

Julianna Peña

RJ Clifford

Aljo is fighting like he’s sitting on a lead. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) April 10, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Yan should counter when Sterling shoots in. #UFC273 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 10, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Very high level fight between Sterling and Yan. I have it a 47-47 draw. I suspect scorecards could be all over the place. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

Sean O'Malley

High level fight. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 10, 2022

Andreas Hale

A lot of disrespect for Aljo heading into the Yan rematch. He fought his ass off and the naysayers should be silenced. #UFC273 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 10, 2022

Belal Muhammad

High level fight the aljo haters need to respect him now I got it a draw — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

MMA Junkie

#UFC273 results: Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) def. Petr Yan via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) – to defend bantamweight title Full results: https://t.co/ZU1YsXixSf pic.twitter.com/5OLVTRLAqa — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 10, 2022

Henry Cejudo

https://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1513016934312390662

Michael Carroll

Aljamain Sterling earns his 12th win as a UFC bantamweight, second most in the division's history (Dillashaw, 13). #UFC273 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) April 10, 2022

