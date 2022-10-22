Twitter reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s TKO win, T.J. Dillashaw’s shoulder injury at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling added a second title defense to his bantamweight reign Saturday when he defeated T.J. Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-headliner.

Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) added a seventh consecutive victory to his resume with a TKO win over Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Sterling’s title defense against Dillashaw at UFC 280.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Coming to claim the BW title for a record THIRD time! Enter @TJDIllashaw for another shot at gold #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/qqO9QlLmAK — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

UFC

Story continues

The bantamweight king set to defend his throne 👑@FunkMasterMMA making the walk at #UFC280! pic.twitter.com/0pN1CLB6fV — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

UFC

MMA Junkie

Rafael dos Anjos

If I was in TJ’s corner I would throw the towel before the finish #ufc280 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 22, 2022

Sodiq Yusuff

That's that EPO shoulder — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 22, 2022

Danny Segura

Yeah, no way Dillashaw was going to beat Sterling with one arm. Admirable effort though. #UFC280 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 22, 2022

Kelvin Gastelum

I guess I was wrong 😳

Respect to Aljo 🙏👊#UFC280 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 22, 2022

Angela Hill

Sterling is a fuckin best holy shit. #UFC280 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 22, 2022

MMA Junkie

MMA Junkie

A heartbroken T.J. Dillashaw leaves the cage after failing to secure a third reign. What's next for him?#UFC280 | Live results: https://t.co/ASgbZtcX37 pic.twitter.com/bUY4AvSRdp — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 22, 2022

Francis Ngannou

Give it up to Dillashaw for stepping in the octagon with that shoulder. But not taking anything from Aljarmin performance, he would've win eitherway. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022

Marlon Vera

Im Gonna put the whole bag of chitos on ya mouth — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 22, 2022

Dominick Cruz

Brian Kelleher

Very unfortunate — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 22, 2022

Randy Brown

Easy money for Aljo — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) October 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie