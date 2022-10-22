Twitter reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s TKO win, T.J. Dillashaw’s shoulder injury at UFC 280

Danny Segura
Aljamain Sterling added a second title defense to his bantamweight reign Saturday when he defeated T.J. Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-headliner.

Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) added a seventh consecutive victory to his resume with a TKO win over Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Sterling’s title defense against Dillashaw at UFC 280.

