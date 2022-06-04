Twitter reacts to Alexander Volkov’s TKO of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night 207
Alexander Volkov returned to the win column on Saturday when he defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC Fight Night 207 main event.
Volkov (35-10 MMA, 9-4 UFC) bounced back from a submission loss to Tom Aspinall in March with a first-round TKO victory over Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Volkov’s victory over Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night 207.
MMA Junkie
Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik are in the octagon for the #UFCVegas56 main event. Just moments away now!
Follow play-by-play: https://t.co/pXeQTBEpGM pic.twitter.com/wPppfsKswV
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 4, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight Main Event Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Jairzinho Rozenstruik +165
Alexander Volkov -190@UFC | @ESPNPlus | #UFCVegas56 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) June 4, 2022
UFC
𝑩𝑰𝑮𝑰 𝑩𝑶𝒀 makes his walk 💢
[ @JairRozenstruik | #UFCVegas56 ] pic.twitter.com/gvApff6QF2
— UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022
UFC
UFC
Enter ＤＲＡＧＯ．
[ @AlexDragoVolkov | #UFCVegas56 ] pic.twitter.com/ePrOijqZDJ
— UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022
Cageside Press
Jab and leg kick Drago. Bigi with the right hand but doesn't land clean. Drago right hand leg kick. Jab. Bigi leg kick. OHHH BIGI CATCHES THE KICK AND GOES OFF ON DRAGO!!! Drago fires back! RIGHT HAND DRAGO AND BIGI IS HURT!!! DRAGO GOING INNNN!!!! #UFCVegas56
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) June 4, 2022
WAIT WHAT?!?!?! Herb Dean waves it off?!?! #UFCVegas56
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) June 4, 2022
Francis Ngannou
Early stoppage? 🤔
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 4, 2022
UFC
IN THE POCKET! @AlexDragoVolkov gets it done! #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/VBRq3SN6QU
— UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022
Sean Sheehan
Good stoppage by Herb
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 4, 2022
Fight Ghost
Another idiotic stoppage by hovering Herbert but Volkov was gonna ice him either way. #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/HGeWjA94NT
— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) June 4, 2022
Shaun Al-Shatti
Don't mind that Herb Dean stoppage tbh. #UFCVegas56
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 4, 2022
Luke Thomas
Rozenstruik showed his back while stumbling and appearing out of it. Don't mind the stoppage at all.
More to the point, Rozenstruik has relied on counterstriking as a UFC strategy. That actually can be valuable, but not against the better parts of the division.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 4, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
That's a judgment call by the ref. Volkov was putting it on Rozenstruik, but a tough call to make with Rozenstruik never going down.
Either way, Volkov looked great, weathered the storm from Rozenstruik and turned the tables on him.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 4, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas56 results: Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:12
Full results: https://t.co/np83Wm59pH pic.twitter.com/AlVKYGP7t5
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 4, 2022
Chuck Mindenhall
UFC needs to make Volkov a main event more often…
— Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) June 4, 2022
