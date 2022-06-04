Twitter reacts to Alexander Volkov’s TKO of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night 207

Alexander Volkov returned to the win column on Saturday when he defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC Fight Night 207 main event.

Volkov (35-10 MMA, 9-4 UFC) bounced back from a submission loss to Tom Aspinall in March with a first-round TKO victory over Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Volkov’s victory over Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night 207.

Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik are in the octagon for the #UFCVegas56 main event. Just moments away now! Follow play-by-play: https://t.co/pXeQTBEpGM pic.twitter.com/wPppfsKswV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 4, 2022

Jab and leg kick Drago. Bigi with the right hand but doesn't land clean. Drago right hand leg kick. Jab. Bigi leg kick. OHHH BIGI CATCHES THE KICK AND GOES OFF ON DRAGO!!! Drago fires back! RIGHT HAND DRAGO AND BIGI IS HURT!!! DRAGO GOING INNNN!!!! #UFCVegas56 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) June 4, 2022

WAIT WHAT?!?!?! Herb Dean waves it off?!?! #UFCVegas56 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) June 4, 2022

Early stoppage? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 4, 2022

Good stoppage by Herb — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 4, 2022

Another idiotic stoppage by hovering Herbert but Volkov was gonna ice him either way. #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/HGeWjA94NT — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) June 4, 2022

Don't mind that Herb Dean stoppage tbh. #UFCVegas56 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 4, 2022

Rozenstruik showed his back while stumbling and appearing out of it. Don't mind the stoppage at all. More to the point, Rozenstruik has relied on counterstriking as a UFC strategy. That actually can be valuable, but not against the better parts of the division. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 4, 2022

That's a judgment call by the ref. Volkov was putting it on Rozenstruik, but a tough call to make with Rozenstruik never going down. Either way, Volkov looked great, weathered the storm from Rozenstruik and turned the tables on him. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 4, 2022

UFC needs to make Volkov a main event more often… — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) June 4, 2022

