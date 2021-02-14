Twitter reacts to Alexa Grasso’s victory over Maycee Barber at UFC 258
Maycee Barber’s quick rise in MMA took another hit on Saturday when “The Future” suffered a second consecutive loss in her UFC 258 fight with Alexa Grasso.
Grasso (13-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) put together one of the finest performance of her career in outpointing Barber (8-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) over the course of their three-round strawweight matchup to win a unanimous decision. Her victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas gave Grasso back-to-back octagon triumphs for the first time.
See the top Twitter reactions to Grasso’s victory against Barber in the UFC 258 co-main event.
MMA Junkie
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1360814923463331841
Nick Kalikas
https://twitter.com/FightOdds/status/1360816775688900609
Yves Edwards
https://twitter.com/thugjitsumaster/status/1360818369721696256
Kenny Florian
https://twitter.com/kennyflorian/status/1360818499220865028
Dillon Danis
https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1360818982736048129
UFC
https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1360819102504407041
Niko Price
https://twitter.com/Nikohybridprice/status/1360819319081345039
Stephen Thompson
https://twitter.com/WonderboyMMA/status/1360819862101254146
Raquel Pennington
https://twitter.com/RockyPMMA/status/1360819873912291331
Tecia Torres
https://twitter.com/TeciaTorres/status/1360819992061644806
Katlyn Chookagian
https://twitter.com/blondefighter/status/1360822040576614402
Cat Zinagano
https://twitter.com/CatZingano/status/1360821029975724045
Uriah Hall
https://twitter.com/UriahHallMMA/status/1360821145969254401
Roxanne Moafferi
https://twitter.com/Roxyfighter/status/1360821538023301122
Alexa Grasso
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1360821633561157633
