Twitter reacts to Adam Vinatieri’s retirement

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, giving his friend and former teammate Pat McAfee the scoop on the news.

Vinatieri, who is the NFL’s current leader in career field goals made and points scored, will eventually get into Canton to receive his gold jacket. When that will be is the question.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news of Vinatieri’s retirement:

