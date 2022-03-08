Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers agrees to historic $200M deal with Packers

Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers picking Packers over Broncos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Aaron Rodgers finally made his decision on Tuesday, opting to remain with the Green Bay Packers (with a massive contract extension) instead of choosing to retire or ask for a trade.

That means the Denver Broncos will have to turn to Plan B at quarterback. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Plan B for Broncos general manager George Paton might include Russell Wilson, free agent options and, of course, the NFL draft. The league’s free agency negotiating window opens on Monday.

1

1

Recommended Stories