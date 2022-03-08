Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers picking Packers over Broncos

Aaron Rodgers finally made his decision on Tuesday, opting to remain with the Green Bay Packers (with a massive contract extension) instead of choosing to retire or ask for a trade.

That means the Denver Broncos will have to turn to Plan B at quarterback. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.

The dream is dead. Aaron Rodgers will remain with the #Packers. #Broncos will look elsewhere for a quarterback. https://t.co/614oErWd3B — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) March 8, 2022

It's always about the money. Never forget that. — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) March 8, 2022

I, for one, enjoyed every bit of the Rodgers saga. — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) March 8, 2022

Aaron Rodgers: I’m staying in Green Bay. Broncos, Titans, and Steelers fans: pic.twitter.com/Vv1Ocbe6t3 — Alex (@_notstamos) March 8, 2022

Aaron Rodgers used the Broncos for leverage in getting 50mill a yr and can’t get to the SB!! WOW.. https://t.co/3vMUsDGBox — Ray Crockett (@SlickPickSix39) March 8, 2022

So what will the #Broncos do now? — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2022

I hate @AaronRodgers12 for dragging @Broncos along for his leverage in negotiations for almost a year!!! — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) March 8, 2022

“In the end it came down to Denver and Green Bay.” – @TomPelissero on @nflnetwork right now on our breaking news segment on Aaron Rodgers returning to the #packers — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 8, 2022

The @broncos won't have Rodgers as their QB but it looks like they've managed to bankrupt the Packers in the process. https://t.co/AGDqXeUX4x — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) March 8, 2022

Not a surprising outcome, but a good one for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It made the most sense all along for him to stay, and now he has. Denver Broncos have already and will continue to explore other quarterback options — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 8, 2022

There are Plans B, C, D, E and onward … such contingency plans are why the Broncos had two rounds of meetings with R1-caliber quarterbacks already, first at the Senior Bowl and then at the Combine. It may not be what everyone wants, but it’s a plan nonetheless. https://t.co/aMnj7kRhQU — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 8, 2022

Plan B for Broncos general manager George Paton might include Russell Wilson, free agent options and, of course, the NFL draft. The league’s free agency negotiating window opens on Monday.

