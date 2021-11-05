Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers comments on COVID-19 vaccination status

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Best
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers comments on COVID-19 vaccination status originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Rodgers hasn't had the best week.

After being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test, questions about his vaccination status surfaced.

It was revealed that Rodgers is unvaccinated, despite previously telling reporters in August he was "immunized."

Rodgers shared his side of the story on the Pat McAfee Show Friday and caused some controversy with his opinions.

Twitter was more than happy to let Rodgers know how they felt about his comments.

Rodgers’ status for the Packers will be something to keep an eye on as the season continues.

Many placed his actions under scrutiny considering how he may have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 policies and his explanation on Thursday isn’t likely to make more people trust him

Either way, folks are going to continue to have fun joking at the ridiculousness of this situation.

Recommended Stories