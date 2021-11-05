Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers comments on COVID-19 vaccination status originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Rodgers hasn't had the best week.

After being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test, questions about his vaccination status surfaced.

It was revealed that Rodgers is unvaccinated, despite previously telling reporters in August he was "immunized."

Rodgers shared his side of the story on the Pat McAfee Show Friday and caused some controversy with his opinions.

"This vaccine is revolutionary however we don't know a whole lot about it. For the media taking shots at me you now know my story so quit lying about me.. personal health decisions in my opinion should be private" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CxovoT7Icw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Twitter was more than happy to let Rodgers know how they felt about his comments.

This Aaron Rodgers interview is proof of the Mark Twain quote:



"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt" — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 5, 2021

Well, at least now know why he was passed over as the Jeopardy! host pic.twitter.com/yXMIjyxtcP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 5, 2021

We really almost let this man host Jeopardy — Mike Piellucci (@mikelikessports) November 5, 2021

Two straight Packers seasons ruined by Aaron Rodgers not getting a shot, wow pic.twitter.com/jY5GVqBRyk — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) November 5, 2021

"I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat earther. I am someone who is a critical thinker... I believe in bodily autonomy." -Aaron Rodgers on the @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/mCraZ5GN0X — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers really chose to trust Joe Rogan and ivermectin over medical professionals and the vaccine. Man, Jeopardy down bad. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2021

The best part of Aaron Rodgers speaking out is he's one of the smartest players in the NFL. He came prepared. And is absolutely destroying the people who have been crushing him. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers talking to the Packers pic.twitter.com/L0GQbHvkxu — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 3, 2021

When Dr. Fauci see Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/5btZgDRSyx — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 5, 2021

Rodgers’ status for the Packers will be something to keep an eye on as the season continues.

Many placed his actions under scrutiny considering how he may have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 policies and his explanation on Thursday isn’t likely to make more people trust him

Either way, folks are going to continue to have fun joking at the ridiculousness of this situation.