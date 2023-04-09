Twitter reacts: 5-star Elyiss Williams commits to Georgia football

James Morgan
2 min read

Five-star class of 2025 recruit Elyiss Williams has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Williams is considered both an edge and tight end recruit.

Elyiss Williams is the No. 1 edge rusher in the class of 2025. Williams is considered the No. 13 player in the nation and the third-ranked player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound athlete plays high school football for Charlton County High School in Folkston, Georgia. Elyiss Williams also plays basketball.

Williams is Georgia’s third commitment from a five-star recruit in the class of 2025. Georgia has the nation’s top recruiting class in 2024 and 2025 right now.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia are on fire in recruiting. Georgia Bulldog fans were fired up after Elyiss Williams committed to the Dawgs!

Kirby Smart's classic Tweet

These never get old!

Williams has sky-high potential

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley is an elite recruiter

Hartley has a great track record and is a big reason why the Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships.

Williams is a good basketball player too

Williams is like many other top tight end recruits. A basketball background is helpful for tight ends, who often have to make contested catches.

Williams announces commitment

Five-star Elyiss Williams announced his commitment to Georgia football via his Twitter page.

