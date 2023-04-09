Twitter reacts: 5-star Elyiss Williams commits to Georgia football

Five-star class of 2025 recruit Elyiss Williams has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Williams is considered both an edge and tight end recruit.

Elyiss Williams is the No. 1 edge rusher in the class of 2025. Williams is considered the No. 13 player in the nation and the third-ranked player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound athlete plays high school football for Charlton County High School in Folkston, Georgia. Elyiss Williams also plays basketball.

Williams is Georgia’s third commitment from a five-star recruit in the class of 2025. Georgia has the nation’s top recruiting class in 2024 and 2025 right now.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia are on fire in recruiting. Georgia Bulldog fans were fired up after Elyiss Williams committed to the Dawgs!

Kirby Smart's classic Tweet

These never get old!

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 8, 2023

Williams has sky-high potential

2025 four-star Elyiss Williams has freak-of-nature potential as Georgia continues to load up at an incredible pace. @JedMay_ / @RadiNabulsi — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) April 8, 2023

2025 TE Elyiss Williams has committed to Georgia🐶 Williams chose the Bulldogs over LSU, Notre Dame, among others Williams is current the top ranked TE in the 2025 class, per @On3Sports pic.twitter.com/4osz9Y7XHB — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 8, 2023

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley is an elite recruiter

Hartley has a great track record and is a big reason why the Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships.

Georgia’s TE recruiting since 2020: 2020: Darnell Washington (No. 2 TE)

2021 Brock Bowers (No. 1 TE)

2022: Oscar Delp (No. 2 TE)

2023: Pearce Spurlin (No. 2 TE) & Lawson Luckie (No. 8 TE)

2024: Landen Thomas (No. 1 TE) Today the Bulldogs landed the No. 1 TE in the ‘25 Class 😳 pic.twitter.com/dnBrr8NL3O — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2023

Williams is a good basketball player too

Williams is like many other top tight end recruits. A basketball background is helpful for tight ends, who often have to make contested catches.

17U Final:@SouthGaElite 59

Team Smash 50 South Georgia Elite gets their weekend started with a win, leading the whole way with a solid defensive effort. They got backcourt production from Jarvis Wright, Josh Quarterman, and Jo Thomas, while Elyiss Williams controlled the paint. pic.twitter.com/v0BwWjiSLd — Relentless Hoops (@Relentless_Hoop) April 8, 2023

Williams announces commitment

Five-star Elyiss Williams announced his commitment to Georgia football via his Twitter page.

