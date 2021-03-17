Twitter reacts to 49ers' overnight Trent Williams, Alex Mack contracts
Left tackle Trent Williams agreed to a record-breaking six-year, $138.06 million contract to remain with the 49ers in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. In related news, center Alex Mack reportedly agreed to re-sign with San Francisco overnight as well.
Trent Williams announces his re-signing with the #49ers on a huge contract and tags Alex Mack with 👀👀. pic.twitter.com/H13E1dZgVM
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 17, 2021
And yeah, that’s Williams showing off his back tattoo and saying he will be “Forever faithful” to the 49ers.
NFL free agency didn’t waste any time, especially for the 49ers. It also appeared members of the 49ers and 49ers fans everywhere were pretty stoked about the news.
49ers tight end George Kittle made his response pretty apparent with a response on Twitter. A GIF … of himself.
https://t.co/IViH5YoR1k pic.twitter.com/sA6GLbFKBh
— George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 17, 2021
Celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon posted a video of Williams celebrating the deal on his Instagram story:
Sure looks like Trent Williams is celebrating a deal back to the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/PsrVDmd4CF
— Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 17, 2021
Josiah Johnson tweeted out a depiction of how Williams probably feels right about now:
Trent Williams after the 49ers made him the highest paid OL in NFL history pic.twitter.com/3orvpp3ZWI
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 17, 2021
And another accurate description of how 49ers fans felt late last night ...
How #49ers fans who were up for the Trent Williams and Alex Mack signings are going to sleep 😌 pic.twitter.com/4YX2jFlPf0
— 𝓣𝓱𝓮𝓢𝓕𝓝𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓻𝓼 (@Thesfniners_) March 17, 2021
… and how they felt when they woke up to the news:
#49ers fans waking up to both Trent Williams and Alex Mack: pic.twitter.com/GENPDZeLge
— Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) March 17, 2021
Williams was the team’s biggest free agent heading into the offseason, so bringing him back was an easy call. He now is the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league. Despite sitting out during the 2019 season with a cancerous growth on his scalp, he gets to continue his career with a team that is a stark difference from his previous campaign with the Washington Football Team.
As for Mack, he's a great upgrade at the center position, and he already has a history with Kyle Shanahan during their time with the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons. He's also a graduate of Cal Berkeley.