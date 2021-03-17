Twitter reacts to 49ers' overnight Trent Williams, Alex Mack contracts

Jessica Kleinschmidt
·2 min read
Twitter reacts to 49ers' overnight deals with Williams, Mack originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Left tackle Trent Williams agreed to a record-breaking six-year, $138.06 million contract to remain with the 49ers in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. In related news, center Alex Mack reportedly agreed to re-sign with San Francisco overnight as well. 

And yeah, that’s Williams showing off his back tattoo and saying he will be “Forever faithful” to the 49ers.

NFL free agency didn’t waste any time, especially for the 49ers. It also appeared members of the 49ers and 49ers fans everywhere were pretty stoked about the news.

49ers tight end George Kittle made his response pretty apparent with a response on Twitter. A GIF … of himself. 

Celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon posted a video of Williams celebrating the deal on his Instagram story:

Josiah Johnson tweeted out a depiction of how Williams probably feels right about now:

And another accurate description of how 49ers fans felt late last night ...

… and how they felt when they woke up to the news:

Williams was the team’s biggest free agent heading into the offseason, so bringing him back was an easy call. He now is the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league. Despite sitting out during the 2019 season with a cancerous growth on his scalp, he gets to continue his career with a team that is a stark difference from his previous campaign with the Washington Football Team. 

As for Mack, he's a great upgrade at the center position, and he already has a history with Kyle Shanahan during their time with the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons. He's also a graduate of Cal Berkeley.

