Twitter reacts to 49ers' blowout of Packers in NFC Championship Game

Ali Thanawalla

Much like their meeting on Nov. 24, the 49ers put a whooping on the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Raheem Mostert couldn't be stopped and helped the 49ers crush Green Bay, 37-20.

Despite the Packers scoring three touchdowns in the second half, the game was never close.

The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami.

As you can imagine, current and former professional athletes had a field day as the 49ers crushed the Packers.

Even 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is on injured reserve, got in on the fun as he shouted out Raheem Mostert, who had the game of his life.

Mostert carved up the Packers defense for 220 yards and four touchdowns. That prompted someone to get change his Wikipedia page.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County referenced the Packers when reminding their students that the campus is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Kevin Durant's manager Rich Kleiman had money riding on the game and was not happy.

With their dominant win over the Packers, the 49ers will play in their seventh Super Bowl and will attempt to avenge the loss to the Ravens from seven years.

