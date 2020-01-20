Twitter reacts to 49ers' blowout of Packers in NFC Championship Game

Much like their meeting on Nov. 24, the 49ers put a whooping on the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Raheem Mostert couldn't be stopped and helped the 49ers crush Green Bay, 37-20.

Despite the Packers scoring three touchdowns in the second half, the game was never close.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami.

As you can imagine, current and former professional athletes had a field day as the 49ers crushed the Packers.

They better double @nbsmallerbear don't be foolish — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 20, 2020

Bosa is an absolute savage. Pretty crazy to think the 49ers are in this position after having the 2nd overall pick last draft. Defense matters, folks. — C.J. Cron (@CCron24) January 20, 2020

This Game is shaping up to look a lot like our game against the Niners 2013 playoff. Bigger faster stronger and seems there is no answer for them schematically. — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 20, 2020

Let him go for 300 — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 20, 2020

Even 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who is on injured reserve, got in on the fun as he shouted out Raheem Mostert, who had the game of his life.

Story continues

RAHEEEEEEEM MOOOOSETART! 😤 — MG (@marquisegoodwin) January 20, 2020

Mostert carved up the Packers defense for 220 yards and four touchdowns. That prompted someone to get change his Wikipedia page.

Wikipedia now lists Raheem Mostert as the King of Green Bay 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jonqdlHo6V — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2020

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County referenced the Packers when reminding their students that the campus is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Reminder everyone: Campus is closed tomorrow, no need to show up. So do your best Packers impression. — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) January 20, 2020

Kevin Durant's manager Rich Kleiman had money riding on the game and was not happy.

Ratings for the Sag awards prolly just doubled because of this trash game! .....yeah I bet the Packers 🤦‍♂️ — Rich Kleiman (@richkleiman) January 20, 2020

With their dominant win over the Packers, the 49ers will play in their seventh Super Bowl and will attempt to avenge the loss to the Ravens from seven years.

Twitter reacts to 49ers' blowout of Packers in NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area