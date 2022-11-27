Twitter reacts: 4-star WR Anthony Evans flips to UGA

Four-star class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Anthony Evans has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Evans, who was previously committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, flipped his commitment after a recent visit to Athens, Georgia.

Anthony Evans plays high school football for Judson High School in Converse, Texas. Evans was previously committed from to Arkansas in April 2022.

Evans ranks as the nation’s No. 284 overall prospect and No. 39 wide receiver in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. The talented receiver is considered the No. 53 recruit in Texas.

The Judson star has high-end speed and acceleration.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver also competes in track and field for Judson High School, where he ran a personal-best 10.27 second 100-meter dash in the spring of 2022. Evans took a visit to the University of Georgia for the Tennessee game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted as Evans flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia:

Four-star Georgia commit Tyler Williams

Hit after hit after hit we don’t miss.#GoDawgs — Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) November 25, 2022

Oklahoma fans aren't happy

Anthony Evans has flipped from Oklahoma to Georgia. The Sooners will have to get their WR coach situation figured out — Stormin In Norman (@StorminInNorman) November 25, 2022

It’s a bummer that Anthony Evans flipped, but let’s not do the thing where we pretend he’s not good. The kid is good, that’s why Oklahoma wanted him and why the defending national champion wanted him. The Sooners will be okay, but Georgia got a good one today. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) November 25, 2022

Georgia's potential future receiver room

UGA has some serious speed at WR in this 2023 Class 4-Star Anthony Evans – 4.36 40-yard dash

4-Star Yazeed Haynes – 4.39 40-yard dash Couple that with the big play machine that 6’3” 4-Star Tyler Williams can be and there’s a lot to be excited about. UGA might not be done either — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 25, 2022

Arian Smith

Chandler Smith

Anthony Evans lll

Yazeed Hayes

Ladd McConkey

Brock Bowers (yes I know he’s a TE)

Tyler Williams

The speed in Georgia receiving room next year is not fair AT ALL 😬👀 pic.twitter.com/sbDT8uZJ6h — Chris Figgures (@chrislfiggures) November 25, 2022

Fan reactions

BREAKING : 4 Star WR Anthony Evans flips from Oklahoma to UGA. Huge pick up for Kirby and Monken. #GoDawgs — UGA United (@UGAUnited) November 25, 2022

BREAKING: 4⭐️ WR Anthony Evans has flipped from Oklahoma to Georgia! “My mama’s dream come true!” Go Dawgs !! — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) November 25, 2022

Media reaction

Four-star WR Anthony Evans flips from Oklahoma to #UGA. Evans, a Texas native, was in Athens for the Tennessee game. — McClain (@McclainBaxley) November 25, 2022

Kirby Smart's classic post

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) November 25, 2022

Evans' commitment

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Anthony Evans has flipped from Oklahoma to Georgia! The 6’0 175 WR had been committed to the Sooners since August. One of the fastest players in the nation He joins Georgia’s No. 2 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings https://t.co/6wGwxwDJ50 pic.twitter.com/RHsW9n5Wwa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2022

