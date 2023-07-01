Twitter reacts: 4-star OT Michael Uini commits to Georgia football

James Morgan
·2 min read

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Michael Uini has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman plays high school football for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Michael Uini, who is ranked as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation, committed to Georgia over Michigan and Alabama. The Copperas Cove standout is the No. 27 recruit in Texas in the class of 2024. Uini is the No. 145 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The talented offensive tackle has received over three dozen scholarship offers. Uini is the top rated offensive lineman in Georgia’s class of 2024. Kirby Smart and Georgia have commitments from 22 players in the 2024 cycle and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Georgia fans, staff and media celebrated Michael Uini’s commitment via social media:

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles

Kirby Smart's classic Twitter reaction

This never gets old!

Advertisement

UGA recruiting staffer David Cooper

Media reactions to Uini's commitment

Fans celebrate

Michigan misses out

Uini's commitment

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories