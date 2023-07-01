Twitter reacts: 4-star OT Michael Uini commits to Georgia football

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Michael Uini has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive lineman plays high school football for Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Michael Uini, who is ranked as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation, committed to Georgia over Michigan and Alabama. The Copperas Cove standout is the No. 27 recruit in Texas in the class of 2024. Uini is the No. 145 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class.

The talented offensive tackle has received over three dozen scholarship offers. Uini is the top rated offensive lineman in Georgia’s class of 2024. Kirby Smart and Georgia have commitments from 22 players in the 2024 cycle and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Georgia fans, staff and media celebrated Michael Uini’s commitment via social media:

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles

Another 🧱in the Great Wall of Georgia! Go Dawgs! — Stacy Searels (@SSearels) June 30, 2023

Kirby Smart's classic Twitter reaction

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 1, 2023

UGA recruiting staffer David Cooper

They know it’s about to get scary & they hiding out‼️ 😂😂 They know we coming‼️ Been lurkin‼️ We just set the Oven on Pre-Heat, more on way😂🐶 #GoDawgs #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/MaUytkuVRv — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) June 30, 2023

Media reactions to Uini's commitment

Michael Uini @MikeUini1 4⭐️OL out of Copperas Cove, TX has COMMITTED TO THE G & @GeorgiaFootball! All the bigger and better young Kings land in Athens, Georgia#GoDawgs #YoungKings pic.twitter.com/SUhXBUDzoA — 100 Sanford Podcast🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@100Sanford) June 30, 2023

#Georgia got a commitment from ESPN 300 offensive tackle Michael Uini, ranked No. 104 out of Texas. The Dawgs now have 15 ESPN 300 commits. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) June 30, 2023

2024 Copperas Cove offensive tackle Michael Uini is a highly coveted prospect nationally. #Texas among several to offer the 4 🌟. @OBWire pic.twitter.com/7cVqZUUqgF — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) October 14, 2022

Fans celebrate

Michigan moves to 0-1 against UGA since adding their “Beat Georgia” practice period with the commitment of Michael Uini — Sadd McConkey (@gasmansevo) July 1, 2023

Michigan misses out

After a dramatic back-and-forth saga earlier this week, OT Michael Uini ultimately chooses Georgia over #Michigan. https://t.co/BHzuvtxjTY — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) June 30, 2023

Uini's commitment

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Michael Uini tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The 6’8 325 OT from Copperas Cove, TX chose the Bulldogs over Michigan and Alabama “I’m home baby, let’s work🐶🐶🐶!”https://t.co/klQ2PLmCnf pic.twitter.com/rF1rZH9S5h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire