Twitter reacts: 4-star OL Nyier Daniels commits to Georgia football
Four-star offensive tackle recruit Nyier Daniels has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the class of 2024.
Nyier Daniels is Georgia’s fifth offensive line commitment 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive tackles joins fellow Georgia offensive line commitments Michael Uini, Marcus Harrison, Daniel Calhoun, and Malachi Toliver. Offensive line coach Stacy Searels has added three commitments in the trenches in the first week of July.
Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Georgia currently holds 25 commitments in the 2024 cycle.
Nyier Daniels plays high school football for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. Daniels has received an invitation to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.
Daniels’ decision got Georgia football fans, coaches, and media hyped up!
Georgia recruiting is on fire!
UGA recruiting pic.twitter.com/rqrrn4CovB
— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) July 7, 2023
Kirby Smart's excellent recruiting continues
#GoDawgs👑 https://t.co/luoClPLP0p pic.twitter.com/zzBsyPn5Rw
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) July 8, 2023
UGA has gotten a haul of big offensive line recruits recently
— Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) July 7, 2023
Recent Georgia commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye reacts
Practice gonna be so fun 😁. https://t.co/t9MPYOu7Xk
— Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) July 7, 2023
Kirby Smart celebrates
Go Dawgs !!
— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 7, 2023
Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels
Another🧱 in the Great Wall Of Georgia! GoDawgs!
— Stacy Searels (@SSearels) July 7, 2023
Recuriting staffer David Cooper's response
There it is y’all @SSearels #GoDawgs #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/zk605gQWg2
— David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) July 7, 2023