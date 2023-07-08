Twitter reacts: 4-star OL Nyier Daniels commits to Georgia football

Four-star offensive tackle recruit Nyier Daniels has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the class of 2024.

Nyier Daniels is Georgia’s fifth offensive line commitment 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive tackles joins fellow Georgia offensive line commitments Michael Uini, Marcus Harrison, Daniel Calhoun, and Malachi Toliver. Offensive line coach Stacy Searels has added three commitments in the trenches in the first week of July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Georgia currently holds 25 commitments in the 2024 cycle.

Nyier Daniels plays high school football for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. Daniels has received an invitation to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Daniels’ decision got Georgia football fans, coaches, and media hyped up!

Georgia recruiting is on fire!

Kirby Smart's excellent recruiting continues

UGA has gotten a haul of big offensive line recruits recently

Recent Georgia commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye reacts

Practice gonna be so fun 😁. https://t.co/t9MPYOu7Xk — Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) July 7, 2023

Kirby Smart celebrates

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 7, 2023

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels

Another🧱 in the Great Wall Of Georgia! GoDawgs! — Stacy Searels (@SSearels) July 7, 2023

Recuriting staffer David Cooper's response

What are the SEC football recruiting rankings like right now?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire