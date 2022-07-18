Twitter reacts: 4-star LB Troy Bowles commits to UGA

Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles committed to Georgia over Oklahoma and Ohio State. Bowles, who is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, is ranked as the No. 44 recruit in the class of 2023.

Troy Bowles plays high school football for Tampa Jesuit in Tampa, Florida. Last year, Jesuit won a state title in the 6A division of Florida high school football.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann is doing an excellent job recruiting the rising senior class. The Bulldogs have three commitments from linebackers ranked the in top 10 players at the position.

Who are Georgia’s three elite linebacker commits? CJ Allen, the third-ranked linebacker, Raylen Wilson, the sixth-ranked linebacker, and Troy Bowles have all committed to Georgia.

Georgia is building off momentum from the 2022 NFL draft. The Bulldogs had three linebackers selected in the first three rounds of the 2022 draft.

Troy Bowles is the second-ranked linebacker in his class and the No. 11 recruit in Florida. Bowles is disruptive and frequently makes game changing plays.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to his commitment:

Head coach Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart made his usual Tweet following a commitment:

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 16, 2022

Georgia 2023 commits Raymond Cottrell and CJ Allen

Boom🐶!!!!!!! Keep watching 😊 — Raymond Cottrell (@RaymondCottre14) July 16, 2022

Troy Bowles highlights

247Sports posted highlights of four-star linebacker Troy Bowles. The Jesuit star makes a lot of big time plays:

Easy to see why the Dawgs wanted 4⭐️ LB Troy Bowles. He’s a straight up playmaker 😤 @Dawgs247 pic.twitter.com/T46C0w95hp — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 16, 2022

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann

UGA recruiting staffers

NOT 1

NOT 2

BUT 3 of the NATIONS ELITE TOP 10 LBs wanted to be a part of #LBU ‼️ Different recipe @CoachSchuUGA cooking with‼️ Young Kings 👑 told me they bringing some REAL DAWGS with em too👀 #ThatsOurFuture #GoDawgs #KingShii pic.twitter.com/pCVX6M7TNy — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) July 16, 2022

Media reaction

BREAKING: The Nation’s No. 2 LB Troy Bowles has Committed to Georgia! The 6’2 205 LB from Tampa, FL chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State and Oklahoma. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/cFYl84C7Bk pic.twitter.com/UIXW5DkGSH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 16, 2022

Fan reaction

Glenn Schumann lands another one. Elite LB Troy Bowles commits to #UGA. pic.twitter.com/LwpEJiKevj — Mike Mad Dawg (@Mad_Dawg19) July 16, 2022

