Twitter reacts: 4-star LB Troy Bowles commits to UGA

James Morgan
·2 min read
Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles committed to Georgia over Oklahoma and Ohio State. Bowles, who is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, is ranked as the No. 44 recruit in the class of 2023.

Troy Bowles plays high school football for Tampa Jesuit in Tampa, Florida. Last year, Jesuit won a state title in the 6A division of Florida high school football.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann is doing an excellent job recruiting the rising senior class. The Bulldogs have three commitments from linebackers ranked the in top 10 players at the position.

Who are Georgia’s three elite linebacker commits? CJ Allen, the third-ranked linebacker, Raylen Wilson, the sixth-ranked linebacker, and Troy Bowles have all committed to Georgia.

Georgia is building off momentum from the 2022 NFL draft. The Bulldogs had three linebackers selected in the first three rounds of the 2022 draft.

Troy Bowles is the second-ranked linebacker in his class and the No. 11 recruit in Florida. Bowles is disruptive and frequently makes game changing plays.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to his commitment:

Head coach Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart made his usual Tweet following a commitment:

Georgia 2023 commits Raymond Cottrell and CJ Allen

Troy Bowles highlights

247Sports posted highlights of four-star linebacker Troy Bowles. The Jesuit star makes a lot of big time plays:

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann

UGA recruiting staffers

Media reaction

Fan reaction

