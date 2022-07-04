Twitter reacts: 4-star Florida DB commits to UGA football

Elite defensive back recruit Daniel Harris committed to Georgia football. Harris is Georgia’s 13th commitment in the class of 2023. The Bulldogs have the sixth-ranked recruiting class in the country. The four-star cornerback prospect committed to Georgia over Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

Recruits in the class of 2023 are making commitments in rapid succession ahead of the 2022 high school football season.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have commitments from three defensive back recruits in the class of 2023: five-star AJ Harris, four-star Justyn Rhett and Harris.

Harris plays high school football and runs track for Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back ranks as a top-20 cornerback in the class of 2023. Daniel Harris is the No. 151 overall recruit in the rising senior class. The lengthy cornerback received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in February 2022.

Georgia football Twitter was fired up following Harris’ commitment:

