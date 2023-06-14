Twitter reacts: 4-star DL Jordan Thomas commits to UGA football

The Georgia Bulldogs are on a recruiting hot streak. Georgia continues to have elite recruits in town week after week. The Bulldogs’ latest commitment is from four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas.

Thomas, who is a rising senior, is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey. He is the No. 13 defensive lineman and the No. 105 recruit in the country, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman committed to Georgia shortly after visiting Athens, Georgia.

Jordan Thomas is commitment No. 19 in Georgia’s class of 2024. The Dawgs have the top rated recruiting class in the country and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to another elite recruit committing to the Bulldogs:

Thomas' commitment

Kirby Smart's classic Tweet

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) June 13, 2023

Fans celebrate Thomas' decision

Booom: Jordan Thomas has committed to Georgia!!! Tray Scott is cooking 🧑‍🍳 My Gawd!!! pic.twitter.com/J0Uqe3O9gj — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) June 13, 2023

New Jersey media reaction

MAJOR football recruiting news dropped tonight! Don Bosco Prep's Jordan Thomas (@JordanDBP97) is verbally committed to Georgia! The 6'6", 315-pounder will be a defensive anchor for the Ironmen this year before joining the reigning National Champs. @DBP_Football @CoAcHKeLZZz3 pic.twitter.com/rUytXp5O1R — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) June 14, 2023

Media reactions to Thomas' commitment

Georgia’s latest commit Jordan Thomas is not like normal 6’6, 315 pounders. pic.twitter.com/NU3KSiLsa5 — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) June 13, 2023

For the second straight week, the Georgia Bulldogs have landed a top-shelf DL prospect. For the second straight week, it came on the Tuesday after said prospect took their OV. The 'Dawgs landed 4-star DL Jordan Thomas today. Nothing like a little more back-to-back in Athens. pic.twitter.com/FnSxNrDJbG — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) June 13, 2023

More takeaways from the media

My three takeaways about Georgia’s newest commit Jordan Thomas: • He’s added 100 pounds since he got to high school, moving from basketball player/edge rusher into an interior DL • Fran Brown gets who Fran Brown wants out of the northeast • Tray Scott likes post-OV Tuesdays — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) June 13, 2023

