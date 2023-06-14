Twitter reacts: 4-star DL Jordan Thomas commits to UGA football

James Morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs are on a recruiting hot streak. Georgia continues to have elite recruits in town week after week. The Bulldogs’ latest commitment is from four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas.

Thomas, who is a rising senior, is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey. He is the No. 13 defensive lineman and the No. 105 recruit in the country, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman committed to Georgia shortly after visiting Athens, Georgia.

Jordan Thomas is commitment No. 19 in Georgia’s class of 2024. The Dawgs have the top rated recruiting class in the country and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to another elite recruit committing to the Bulldogs:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

