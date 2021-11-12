Twitter reacts: 4-star CB Julian Humphrey flips from Florida to Georgia

J.C. Shelton
·2 min read

No. 1 Georgia is now atop the polls and the recruiting rankings thanks to the commitment from four-star corner back and former Florida commit Julian Humphrey.

That marks two Gator flips in the span of two hours. Four-star receiver Raymond Cottrell chose the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to UGA’s recent surge on the recruiting trail.

Recommended Stories