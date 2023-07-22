Twitter reacts: 2024’s No. 1 RB Taylor Tatum chooses Oklahoma over USC

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up a huge commitment on Friday morning with the pledge from the No. 1 running back in the country, Taylor Tatum. A big win for DeMarco Murray comes adds to the impressive run of running backs he’s picked up on the recruiting trail over the last several cycles.

Doing so by getting a win over his former boss provided an extra bit of icing on the cake.

For as long as Lincoln Riley is at the collegiate level, there will always be an extra bit of satisfaction for any recruiting win the Sooners enjoy over their former head coach.

Though there’s belief in what Brent Venables and his staff are building at Oklahoma, Sooner Nation won’t soon forget the way Riley left Norman.

So when a high-profile recruitment between Oklahoma and USC goes the Sooners’ way, you know social media will be buzzing.

Quite the run

I think we can pretty definitively say that Brent Venables and his coaching staff are really good at recruiting. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) July 21, 2023

Longview’s been good to OU

HEAD BACK TO LONGVIEW KELLY POPPIN TRUNK pic.twitter.com/gJun5bkRny — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) July 21, 2023

Crushing It

Guys who can recruit: pic.twitter.com/ovxPjCLg9i — The REF (@KREFsports) July 21, 2023

That Smile!

Who’s that at No. 1?

SEC move making moves

“One of the main things was going to the SEC. Being a big dog in football and baseball… I’m going to be part of the big dogs. Getting a chance to play baseball and football in the SEC is just something I couldn’t deny.” –

NEW #Sooners RB commit Taylor Tatum from his ceremony — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) July 21, 2023

Nobody better than DeMarco

Ok it's getting serious Lets go @taylortatum06 coming to be lead by one of the best to do it. @DeMarcoMurray Boomer https://t.co/4kKJ5Z6ABd — Mike Hawkins (@HawkIcanNfl) July 21, 2023

Posterized!

The Moment

5-Star running back Taylor Tatum picks OU! pic.twitter.com/X7F5DBYfSN — The REF (@KREFsports) July 21, 2023

Rich getting richer

It Just Means More

I don’t think ppl realized just how much us goin go the SEC helped in recruiting… the amount of kids we would lose to them in years past is bout to change and pretty dam fast 😂😂 this is still OKLAHOMA you clowns … one way ticket to the league if you work man 🤝🏽 — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) July 21, 2023

And we know how that turned out

Taylor Tatum is the best running back prospect to pick the #Sooners since… Joe Mixon? What a massive get for Oklahoma and DeMarco Murray. — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) July 21, 2023

Tough scene for Coach

What was key in you decided to go with the Sooners? Tatum: “chance to be in the SEC and be a big dog” pic.twitter.com/u6EvAbXiQE — George (@Soonergeorge) July 21, 2023

Squib Kicked this recruitment

Sir, Lincoln Riley has fumbled another running back recruitment with no backup plans in sight. pic.twitter.com/N9wCGQR85C — Sad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) July 21, 2023

Reports of OU’s demise greatly exaggerated

Thank You, Longview

It’s time to write thank you letters to the city of Longview,Texas. Malcolm Kelly. Trent Williams. And now the No. 1 RB in the 2024 class, Taylor Tatum. — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) July 21, 2023

Laying the Foundation

Venables is building a juggernaut of a program.

QB 5* in the wing

RB 4&5 stars

WR/TE 4&5 stars, SEC speed and more.

OL WIP, likely mix of dev & portal

DL SEC sized rebuild underway NG, DT, DE

LB WIP, building depth

DB Well underway & SEC sized/speed

How about a great FG kicker?… — mgcsooner (@mgcsooner) July 21, 2023

Something special’s happening at OU

The confused look of everyone on how Brent can go 6-7 and recruit better than Riley ever could at OKLAHOMA… 🅾️🧬🤣🤷🏾‍♂️🔒😌 pic.twitter.com/xuAFt9N6W9 — Monty Sisco (@MontySisco1) July 21, 2023

Not even a choice

Fun fact: USC didn’t even get a hat on the table. #24K 👀 pic.twitter.com/QAyGN2NV0y — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) July 21, 2023

Miscalculation?

“I can’t recruit at OU but can at USC.” Whoops! @LincolnRiley — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) July 21, 2023

The year is 2050…

“I’ve never had better than maybe the third-best roster. Every other year, we were four of four. We had really good rosters, but they weren’t the same…I can’t imagine that there could be a setting that we could build a better roster than we can here,” pic.twitter.com/bz8QliVHxk — Sad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) July 21, 2023

Playing Chess

Another massive recruiting win for both OU football & baseball with commitment of nations No.1 running back Taylor Tatum. Great plan in place. SEC stuff. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) July 21, 2023

Gonna be a fan favorite

#1 Ranked RB in country @taylortatum06

Said

“There is Always WORK out there you gotta go get the WORK, Always Opportunity you gotta go Get it” 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — Sean Cooper (@seancooper_C4) July 21, 2023

Skip had a big hand in this one

Lookie Here x Yamaha pic.twitter.com/IQH3EhUav5 — Skip Johnson (@CoachJohnsonOU) July 21, 2023

They can straight up recruit

Brent Venables and this OU coaching staff are quickly putting together the best recruiting class in the Big 12 and have the Sooners trending towards a second consecutive top-5 finish. So who's next? — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) July 21, 2023

Everyone check on Colin

Hey @ColinCowherd didn’t you say we weren’t gonna be able to recruit and that’s why we are gonna be the next Nebraska? Or did you not realize we out did your boy for the #1 RB in the nation just now? pic.twitter.com/HKXPXryBCK — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) July 21, 2023

Oklahoma’s time to thrive

It’s that time of the year again… Oklahoma Recruiting 📈 To quote WR commit Zion Kearney: “We are going to have a Top 5 class by the time this is over!”#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/uSpXIV4LT6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 21, 2023

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions...

Lincoln Riley dodged the SEC and lost #1 RB in the nation because of it.. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/1OUjOZcK9h — caleb wilkerson (@thecalebw) July 21, 2023

USC... What Happened?!?!

Utah fans enjoying the OU win

At media days, Lincoln Riley made excuses for having crappy defensees and reporters essentially asked him how he feels about a program BUILT instead of BOUGHT… But did you know DURING THE U$C SEGMENT, he lost to OU on this RB commit below? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂😭💀 https://t.co/hnwckU5VvU — Utah Football Stats and Analysis (@UtahCFBstats) July 21, 2023

"He's not real."

She must be talking about Lincoln Riley pic.twitter.com/V28dYpzDia — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) July 21, 2023

I guess you can recruit to Norman

Sooners Wire's own John Williams reacts

2024 No. 1 running back Taylor Tatum commits to Oklahoma Sooners over USC Trojans!https://t.co/72wit8Q3LL — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) July 21, 2023

