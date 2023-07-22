Twitter reacts: 2024’s No. 1 RB Taylor Tatum chooses Oklahoma over USC

John Williams
·7 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up a huge commitment on Friday morning with the pledge from the No. 1 running back in the country, Taylor Tatum. A big win for DeMarco Murray comes adds to the impressive run of running backs he’s picked up on the recruiting trail over the last several cycles.

Doing so by getting a win over his former boss provided an extra bit of icing on the cake.

For as long as Lincoln Riley is at the collegiate level, there will always be an extra bit of satisfaction for any recruiting win the Sooners enjoy over their former head coach.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Though there’s belief in what Brent Venables and his staff are building at Oklahoma, Sooner Nation won’t soon forget the way Riley left Norman.

So when a high-profile recruitment between Oklahoma and USC goes the Sooners’ way, you know social media will be buzzing.

Quite the run

Longview’s been good to OU

Crushing It

That Smile!

Who’s that at No. 1?

SEC move making moves

Nobody better than DeMarco

Posterized!

The Moment

Rich getting richer

It Just Means More

And we know how that turned out

Tough scene for Coach

Squib Kicked this recruitment

Reports of OU’s demise greatly exaggerated

Thank You, Longview

Laying the Foundation

Something special’s happening at OU

Not even a choice

Miscalculation?

The year is 2050…

Playing Chess

Gonna be a fan favorite

Skip had a big hand in this one

They can straight up recruit

Everyone check on Colin

Oklahoma’s time to thrive

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions...

USC... What Happened?!?!

Utah fans enjoying the OU win

"He's not real."

I guess you can recruit to Norman

Sooners Wire's own John Williams reacts

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories