Twitter reactions: Tim Tebow’s expected signing raises eyebrows

When the 2021 NFL draft began a few weeks ago, the league’s second-biggest event of the year was hijacked by rumors of discord between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Not to be outdone, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer did the unthinkable, bringing in out-of-work quarterback Tim Tebow for a workout.

Tebow, 33, was Meyer’s Heisman Trophy-winning QB at the University of Florida where the duo won two national championships over a decade ago. The Tebow signing hasn’t officially happened yet, but a one-year deal is considered imminent, according to multiple NFL sources.

Let’s see how the Twitter world is reacting to a potential “Tebow-Time” reunion in Jacksonville.

Though his former college QB still isn't officially signed, Jaguars HC Urban Meyer was convinced by "competitive maniac" Tim Tebow's workouts to give trying him at tight end "a shot"https://t.co/ikR3IxaCxM pic.twitter.com/8s0VjRVGDv — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 11, 2021

If Urban wants Tebow around to just have him around….why not bring him in as an assistant? https://t.co/E6aeN2p9sg — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 10, 2021

We should all have a problem, not with Tim Tebow, but with the Jags signing someone complete unqualified!! pic.twitter.com/4qWvxJEVbE — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 11, 2021

Never forget Tebow Mania in New York pic.twitter.com/kVjXLpxDlX — Justin Gray (@JGrayJets) May 10, 2021

How yall see Tebow vs. how I see Tebow. pic.twitter.com/zjylEa74Bn — Wedgebuster (@CA__Shelton) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow hasn’t played in 6 years and hasn’t played a regular season game in 9 years, yet he has an opportunity to switch positions at the highest level. Really? https://t.co/8Bpc2PDxBD — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 11, 2021

😂😂Tebow got a job before kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville💤💤💤💤 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) May 11, 2021

They put Tim Tebow as a weapon 😭 pic.twitter.com/iN0mumkpJJ — Light 🌵𓅓 (@Light_2610) May 10, 2021

It’s mind blowing to me that kaepernick has no job but Tebow does 🤦🏾‍♂️ no hate toward Tebow just don’t understand — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) May 11, 2021

When Trevor gets hurt and instead of going with the backup Meyer turns towards Tebow pic.twitter.com/YGhTAHP4lY — Jason (@Jbird4203) May 11, 2021

What makes Black people upset about Tim Tebow signing in NFL is not just the NFL itself & hypocrisy of Colin Kaepernick’s blackballing vs Tebow’s unlimited privilege, it’s the burden of feeling we have to beat back every single cultural fight to preserve rights in our real lives — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 11, 2021

“The word of the week” for the Jacksonville Jaguars 🐆😉 pic.twitter.com/S8Gk6cWqt1 — Garnet West (@Garnet478) May 11, 2021

