Twitter reactions to the Steelers firing of Matt Canada
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. This was an early Christmas miracle for Steeler Nation and social media’s reaction to the move did not disappoint. Here are some of the best reactions to the news.
The entire Steelers offense after learning Matt Canada got fired pic.twitter.com/JIFaADGdi9
— Justin (@Justin_14P) November 21, 2023
“i can’t waste another sunday watching this abysmal steelers offense”
steelers: we have fired matt canada pic.twitter.com/vJ4GvTbpt4
— ego (@notmalkinego) November 21, 2023
The highlight of the Matt Canada era is Chris Boswell letting him know it wasn’t him 😂 pic.twitter.com/PWstOx3JKk
— Jesse Moeller (@JMoeller05) November 21, 2023
Art Rooney II to Matt Canada! #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/W0aUvfS4qf
— Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 21, 2023
THE STEELERS FIRED MATT CANADA!!!!!!
pic.twitter.com/YZDr02gilP
— Teddy Brewski🍻 (@Buzz_FlightYear) November 21, 2023
Matt Canada being escorted out of Pittsburgh right now. pic.twitter.com/QRf6lm5tiv
— Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) November 21, 2023
Matt Canada showing up to the Steelers facility today like pic.twitter.com/vxnbJ2Ilje
— Big Ben's Burner (@Blitzburghstil1) November 21, 2023
Steelers fans waking up this morning to the Matt Canada news : pic.twitter.com/yY1LNmfxlF
— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 21, 2023
Steelers fans rn: pic.twitter.com/mjkBhpUKoq
— JuniorPatrick (@JuniorPatrick_M) November 21, 2023
Steelers players talking freely to the media about Matt Canada now that he’s gone pic.twitter.com/eNpYccW5PM
— STEELHERE (@_STEELHERE) November 21, 2023
“I just spoke with Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada and he says he is looking forward to getting the offense back on track this Sunday in Cincinnati.” pic.twitter.com/5pii6Bolfh
— Aaron Smith (@Aaron_Smith_26) November 21, 2023
“I just spoke with Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada and he says he is looking forward to getting the offense back on track this Sunday in Cincinnati.” pic.twitter.com/5pii6Bolfh
— Aaron Smith (@Aaron_Smith_26) November 21, 2023
Matt Canada has been fired
Steelers Fans:#steelers pic.twitter.com/wXhVij2iRT
— Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) November 21, 2023
Steelers fans hearing the news of the OC Matt Canada getting fired… pic.twitter.com/x8QDVY8PXU
— Van (@vanman_1000) November 21, 2023
WE FIRED MATT CANADA LETS FUCKIN GOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KxxA1tHeP0
— . (@Notdojaaa) November 21, 2023