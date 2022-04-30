Twitter reactions to Seattle Seahawks selecting Kenneth Walker III

Michigan State football star Kenneth Walker III is on his way to the NFL after being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about the pick, both positive and negative.

We will take a look at the positive reactions first:

YES!!! Kenneth Walker is my Russell Wilson & Tyler Lockett over the last decade. Just simply one of my favorite players in all of college football. Look MSU Coach Mel Tucker in the eyes, as I did a few times, & ask him about Walker & you’ll know why SEA made this pick — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) April 29, 2022

Kenneth Walker III is the pick for Seattle at No. 41. The Seahawks get one of this draft's best RBs early in the second round and fill what is a bigger need than you might think. Chris Carson is coming off neck surgery and Rashaad Penny has a long injury history. https://t.co/e6TtevZch9 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 29, 2022

Kenneth Walker is my my favorite rb in the draft. He will run you over. Run by you. Or break your ankles. To me he is the man!! @Seahawks got a steal in my opinion. And then to get Mafe who is big strong and explosive. Way to “F”in go Seattle — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022

Thank god. I'm stoked on Kenneth Walker. Would pick him over Willis any day — Papa J (@ZuckerJason) April 30, 2022

When watching new #seahawk back Kenneth Walker's 5 TD game against Michigan and thinking at the time: This is one of the rare college backs who reminds me of Curt Warner (@Curt28Warner). This feels like a home-run draft pick! — Dave Boling (@DaveBoling) April 30, 2022

Kenneth Walker is about to be the reincarnation of beast mode in Seattle — MSU_RL (@Apocalypse031) April 30, 2022

Kenneth Walker is actually a solid pick for the seahawks — $ean (@Big_Seannn) April 30, 2022

Kenneth Walker can easily take away Rashaad Penny’s workload either by impressing the coaches (he’s talented enough that that’s won’t be hard) or Penny having another injury. Penny probably wishes he signed elsewhere. As do my Penny shares. https://t.co/yVoTafhcFD — Garrett Ball (@GarrettBFF) April 30, 2022

Kenneth walker III = this years Jonathan Taylor — SeahawkWin (@SeahawksWin) April 30, 2022

I liked the Kenneth Walker pick. — Trav (@trav20deep) April 30, 2022

Kenneth Walker III to Seattle is really nice. — Chris Robin (@DetroitBeastie) April 30, 2022

I won’t argue with any Seahawks fans who are pumped about the Kenneth Walker pick. Be hyped and don’t let anyone kill that vibe! Should be a super fun player on a team that loves to run the football. I have zero doubt Walker is an elite talent. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 30, 2022

Not everyone loved the pick though, on the next page you can see some of the more negative reactions.

There were some Seahawks fans out there who didn’t like the pick…

Mafe was a good pick, but Kenneth Walker? This team man… — Jett (@Jett_GH) April 29, 2022

The Seahawks are so predictable. I get why they drafted a RB, I just deeply disagree with the decision. https://t.co/wSpCqwPDUi — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 29, 2022

Kenneth Walker is a great player but man 2nd round 😭 — don (@seattleplswin) April 30, 2022

Just got back from a meet and my phone died so I couldn’t see who the Seahawks took.

Love Boye Mafe pick

Love Kenneth Walker but over Malik? Come on. I bet they are thinking a majority of the QBs will fall to the 3rd or will try to trade back up. Imo Carson and a 6th to tradeup — Depressed Seahawks Fan (@daddykylekuzma) April 30, 2022

Kenneth Walker is a good RB

Kenneth Walker was a bad pick Both can be true — Savage (@RW_Savage) April 30, 2022

Y'all don't even know just how mad I am at Seattle pic.twitter.com/wUNj32Oti0 — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒊𝒏🇵🇱⁶𓅓 (@Goldek16) April 30, 2022

I hope Kenneth Walker does well tho fr. Just not a position of need AT ALL. — SB (@WindowsMeUser) April 30, 2022

It's not like I think Walker is a bad football player. Little concerned he's a two-down guy. It's just there were OL and CB that make more sense, and there's a ton of RBs who are interesting on Day 3. I hope Kenneth Walker is Jonathan Taylor mixed with Barry Sanders. Shrug. — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) April 30, 2022

I like Kenneth Walker III as a player and he might be very good for Seattle but I just didn't see the need to take a RB so early. #NFLDraft — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) April 30, 2022

