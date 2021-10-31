Twitter reactions from the Rams beating the Texans 38-22

The Houston Texans faced the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium for Week 8.

The expectation was that the Texans might fare a tad better at home, given they have only averaged 8.5 points per game on the road in the Davis Mills era. However, it was more of the same as the Texans were dominated as badly as 38-0 to start the fourth quarter.

Reminiscent of the Week 14, 2019 thrashing at the hands of the Denver Broncos, the Texans made a game of it in the fourth quarter. But the game was already decided well beforehand.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as Houston fell to 1-7 on the year.

Like lambs to the slaughter. Rams go 75 yards in 11 plays on first series. Stafford 3-yard TD pass to wide-open Henderson for an easy 7-0 lead. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 31, 2021

Kind of sad that when I'm watching this Texans' defense I'm not wondering if they'll get beaten on third down. I'm always wondering HOW they'll get beaten. Holes at every level of this D, the rebuild is going to be a lengthy one #WeAreTexans #ThatFootballFeeling — John Crumpler (@TexansDoc) October 31, 2021

"I don't know how you expect to go 60 minutes without covering Cooper Kupp." — Andre Ware — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 31, 2021

Rams go for fourth and 1 at the Texans' 4, and Stafford throws incomplete to Henderson, who has runs of 15, 16 and 19 yards in the first quarter. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 31, 2021

I don't know who gets more excited: kids trick-or-treating at the house that gives full-size candy bars or wideouts who have Vernon Hargreaves line up to defend them#Texans #Halloween — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) October 31, 2021

Davis Mills pass intended for Danny Amendola picked off by Ernest Jones. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 31, 2021

Texans suck bro — Brian Morales (@bgmoralesss) October 31, 2021

At the end of the day the result will be the same which is a loss But that was not holding by VHG3 — The Bad Guy (@YoungAri_Gold) October 31, 2021

Stafford hits Woods for a 2-yard touchdown to put the Rams up 17-0 Red zone offense still isn't great, but that's a big play — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) October 31, 2021

Tim Kelly needs to allow Davis Mills to push the ball down field more. That 26 yard completion to Nico Collins should happen more often. — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) October 31, 2021

The Texans are an embarrassment to Houston — saul (@_saul713) October 31, 2021

I'm not usually this reactionary but geeze if this Texans staff isn't one and done the Caserio regime is going to be long and painful. — Spock and Yoda – Space Truckin' (@Unkle_Monkee) October 31, 2021

Tired of Houston Texans losing mayne — Tamacti Jeff (@Jeffdafying) October 31, 2021

Update, a #Texans defense that is trying to eliminate explosive plays has given up 3 rushes of 15+ yards and 5 passes of +14 yards. Add that 52-yard catch from Kupp. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 31, 2021

Ive never seen such a variety of NFL teams jerseys at one stadium before as I habe so far. Cowboys, Chiefs, Bucs, Eagles, Ravens jerseys….at a Texans vs Rams game lol — Juan Chavez (@Juan_MChavez) October 31, 2021

Oh that 1000 yard stare does look familiar don’t it Texans fans pic.twitter.com/mKpwYJBaCp — ITS DARK-N-Stafford (@larryinstafford) October 31, 2021

It is such a hard watch. I try like crazy to be a glass half-full guy for the Texans. But, It’s like the Rams are playing against an FCS college school. You surely wouldn’t ever imagine that the players and coaches of these two teams play in the same professional league! — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) October 31, 2021

I’m not even watching the game, but just judging by everyone’s tweets and the messages I’ve seen, it’s about the lowest point this team has seen. — Patrick Storm (@PatrickStormTU) October 31, 2021

It’s hard to be as bad on offense as the #Texans are with Davis Mills at QB… — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) October 31, 2021

just cruel to not have a running clock now in this rams-texans game — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) October 31, 2021

None of this would be happening with the Texans if Chad Hansen & Peter Kalambayi were still on the roster — Certified Stick Boy (@MrMediocre_YT) October 31, 2021

Holy Smokes the Texans just made it a two score game?! I felt like it was just 38-0. — Brennen Scarborough (@bpscarborough) October 31, 2021

Texans really just covered by going for 2 right there lmao — Kono (@AustinKonopacki) October 31, 2021

