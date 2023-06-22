Twitter reactions to Penn State landing 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark

Back in the fall of 2022, it didn’t seem like it was possible for Penn State to land the talented Pennsylvania wide receiver Tyseer Denmark. He committed to Oregon and was seemingly ready to play his college football in the Pacific Northwest.

However, James Franklin kept recruiting Denmark with the hope that he could flip his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Eventually those efforts paid off earlier this week when Denmark decommitted from Oregon after taking an official visit to State College.

Denmark is the first wide receiver committed to Penn State in the class of 2024. He’s a talented prospect to land as well. On3’s industry rankings have him as the 40th best wide receiver in the class and the third overall player in Pennsylvania.

Here are the best Twitter reactions after landing such an important recruit.

Tyseer Denmark is a Nittany Lion

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark has committed to Penn State🦁 Read: https://t.co/WNSCSH4cYg pic.twitter.com/o5PEiGAQua — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 21, 2023

After decommitting from Oregon, it seemed like Tyseer Denmark was going to stay in his home state of Pennsylvania with Penn State. Now it’s official with his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Marques Hagans' first commitment

Penn State completes the flip of 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark. This is a massive first get for WR coach Marques Hagans. Let’s goo! 🇩🇰🇩🇰 — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) June 21, 2023

The Marques Hagans era is officially underway in State College. After coming over from Virginia, Hagans has now landed his first wide receiver recruit for Penn State. Hagans is known to be a big time recruiter and lands one of the top players in Pennsylvania for his first signing.

Dominate the State

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Tyseer Denmark tells me he has Committed to Penn State! The 5’11 195 WR from Philadelphia, PA was previously committed to Oregon Penn State now holds commitments from the Top 3 Players in Pennsylvania 🦁https://t.co/ZEQ2k9oefN pic.twitter.com/6MUCWbnhZv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 21, 2023

Nobody likes dominating their own state’s recruiting turf quite like James Franklin. He’s back at it again in the class of 2024, securing the three best players in the state of Pennsylvania.

Special Player

Four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has flipped from Oregon to Penn State. Denmark has been a top target for a while, and he becomes Marques Hagans first commitment at Penn State. He ranks as the No. 225 player in the class and the third-best from Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/TbsgvmwHn6 — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) June 21, 2023

It’s no surprise that James Franklin did not give up on the recruiting efforts of Tyseer Denmark. The high school coaches of Denmark have compared him to some of the best prospects that have come through their program, calling him “generational.” This is a massive get for Penn State in the wide receiver market.

James Franklin teased the news?

James Franklin can be cryptic on his own Twitter account. He tweeted out this message before Denmark’s announcement that he was committing to Penn State. Always have to be paying attention to the coach’s Twitter in case he gives some good information out!

Learn more about Penn State's new WR

Video: @ThomasFrankCarr & @RyanSnyderOn3 break down everything you need to know about Tyseer Denmark and what's next at the wide receiver positionhttps://t.co/NLEf9ae2rx pic.twitter.com/hSYmGWzzqk — Blue White Illustrated (@PennStateOn3) June 21, 2023

There is going to be a lot of excitement surrounding Tyseer Denmark when he arrives on campus next year. He was clearly a priority of the coaching staff and will be a featured player when he puts on the uniform.

Watch to learn more about Denmark and see what’s next for the new Penn State commit.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire