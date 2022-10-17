Twitter reactions to Patriots’ win over Cleveland Browns

The New England Patriots defeated the Cleveland Browns by a 38-15 score on a day where they got contributions from several players on both sides of the football.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe had a strong day, while wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had his stamp all over the game. Rhamondre Stevenson also shined brightly as the offense continued to match the defensive effort. They managed to contain the potent Browns rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

With Sunday’s win, the Patriots now have a two-game winning streak and are back at .500.

Let’s take a look at the best reactions to the victory on Twitter.

Football is the greatest sport. We go from Browns having chances to tie twice from the Patriots up 31-15 lol in basically two minutes of play — Brett (@TheBg_12) October 16, 2022

The new starting quarterback of the new England patriots #ForeverNE https://t.co/uwtm5K1EsO — CaesarMMXV (@Caesarmmxv) October 17, 2022

The New England Patriots remains King of NFL period — Jfc72 (@Jfc721) October 16, 2022

The Cleveland Browns will always be the Cleveland Browns 😂😂😂 @Patriots @Browns — Cameron Duncan (@camnflfan) October 16, 2022

New England definitely has a QB controversy now…. Right?? #nfl #patriots — Dana Dirks (@danadirks48) October 16, 2022

Patriots should score again here just because. Maybe if they are embarrassed enough the #Browns will make some necessary changes. — Bryan M. Smith 🇭🇺🌻 (@bryanmsmith) October 16, 2022

It’s over, Mahomes is finished and Bailey Zappe and the New England patriots will win the Super Bowl wow — Tatum Better (@JonesToBourne) October 16, 2022

Nothing like a Lions/Browns combo meal to get the Patriots organization back on track. — Joe Janca (@JancaJoe) October 16, 2022

Who would have thought after six weeks into season, New England and Tampa Bay would have the same record. #Patriots — Chris Roy (@ChrisRoy78) October 16, 2022

WAIT! Belichick coached the Browns? And beat the Patriots in the playoffs? What’s next? You’re gonna tell me Meyers played QB in high school? — Charlie (@CharlieTheFive) October 16, 2022

Seems like the New England Patriots are sneaky good rn. Two huge wins. — Fulch (@fulch22) October 16, 2022

Classic question you have to ask after a game like this. Are the @Patriots actually good or are the Browns just bad? — Drew DiStefano (@DDiSTEF11) October 16, 2022

Bailey Zappe and Davante Parker are becoming a nice combo for the new England patriots 😁👍👊 — Uncle Larry (AKA) = UNC (@Orlando_Larry52) October 16, 2022

The Patriots rookies stepped in and stepped up. Bailey Zappe and Tyquan Thornton showed up and looked great for New England. I will never overlook Bill Belichick or the Patriots EVER. pic.twitter.com/BjZm4OUgCl — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) October 16, 2022

i love the new england patriots quarterback bailey zappe so much — cxon (Smooktobër) (@cxon_) October 17, 2022

My main takeaway from today’s #Patriots game is that this team is back on track and ready for when Mac Jones returns. New England is a playoff team and will finish with 10 or more wins. — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) October 16, 2022

Congrats New England great result tonight and a fantastic win at Cleveland Brown's #NEvsCLE #ForeverNE #NFL — Darren Carley (@DarrenCarleyLFC) October 16, 2022

