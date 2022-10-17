Twitter reactions to Patriots’ win over Cleveland Browns

2
Danny Jaillet
·3 min read

The New England Patriots defeated the Cleveland Browns by a 38-15 score on a day where they got contributions from several players on both sides of the football.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe had a strong day, while wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had his stamp all over the game. Rhamondre Stevenson also shined brightly as the offense continued to match the defensive effort. They managed to contain the potent Browns rushing attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

With Sunday’s win, the Patriots now have a two-game winning streak and are back at .500.

Let’s take a look at the best reactions to the victory on Twitter.

