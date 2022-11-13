Twitter reactions to Nebraska’s loss to Michigan

The No. 3 team in the country took care of business on Saturday afternoon as the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-3. Michigan improved to 10-0 on the season, with the Huskers falling to 3-7 with two games remaining.

Nebraska’s offense struggled, only gaining 147 yards on the day. Injuries also stalled the offense, with starting Chubba Purdy and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple both suffering injuries during the first half. Logan Smothers came in in relief but struggled, going 4 for 8 for 15 yards.

Nebraska’s defense also had its problems. The Wolverine offense lived up to its billing as one of the best running teams in the country, with 264 yards on the ground, with star running back Blake Corum gaining 162 of those yards.

With seven losses on the season, Nebraska will miss a bowl game for another year as they have not played in the postseason since the 2016 Music City Bowl. Below are Twitter reactions to Nebraska’s 31-3 loss at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines. Scroll down to find more.

Next Nebraska head coach has to have a solid plan on how to build excellence in trenches. Michigan flexed in a big way. Controlled game. Bullied Nebraska at times. Wolverines prevail 34-3, and I’ll take them to beat Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh’s OL is big and ornery. 🏈 — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) November 12, 2022

.@swmckewonOWH has three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the #Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to No. 3 Michigan. https://t.co/wHrtJy0Xnr — World-Herald Sports (@OWHsports) November 12, 2022

The #Huskers are routed on the road at the Big House. Nebraska 3️⃣

Michigan 3️⃣4️⃣ Big Red will miss out on its 6th straight bowl game. We’ll breakdown the game and talk depth at QB on Tuesday. — Big Red WrapUp (@BigRedWrapUp) November 12, 2022

Final: Michigan 34, #Huskers 3. It makes official that Nebraska will not be bowl eligible for a sixth consecutive season. Wolverines with 412 yards to Nebraska's 146. The Huskers ran for just 75 and threw for 71. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 12, 2022

Final: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3. Michigan is 10-0. Nebraska is 3-7 and locked into its sixth consecutive losing season. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 12, 2022

Here are my three instant takes from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan.https://t.co/5ff0AjV1YF — Abby Barmore (@Abby_Barmore) November 12, 2022

Logan Smothers has been banged up for two weeks, Mickey Joseph said of his situation going into this game. "He's a tough kid." Chubba Smothers suffered a high-ankle sprain. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 13, 2022

"Recruiting. We have to recruit better," Joseph said of where the #Huskers have to close the gap. "We have to recruit better as a staff, and we will." — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 13, 2022

Mickey Joseph said the team has to show pride and can’t quit over the remaining two games. It’s Wisconsin at home next week before rival Iowa. — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) November 13, 2022

Mickey Joseph says Casey Thompson didn’t make the trip because he still has some nerve loss in his pinky. Joked Casey probably already have texted him saying he’s ready to go for Wisconsin. — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) November 13, 2022

You wanna hurdle a guy, you risk being propelled skyward by your own nuts and landing on your head. This is Nebraska football. pic.twitter.com/k5QzaSXOLJ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 12, 2022

Wow, Nebraska’s football program has covered about every possible story line over its history. The stories used to be good back in the day…now we lose 2 QBs, our only play caller, and it just feels about normal… — Brandon Schmidt (@HuskerTG) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire