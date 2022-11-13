Twitter reactions to Nebraska’s loss to Michigan

Evan Bredeson
The No. 3 team in the country took care of business on Saturday afternoon as the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-3. Michigan improved to 10-0 on the season, with the Huskers falling to 3-7 with two games remaining.

Nebraska’s offense struggled, only gaining 147 yards on the day. Injuries also stalled the offense, with starting Chubba Purdy and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple both suffering injuries during the first half. Logan Smothers came in in relief but struggled, going 4 for 8 for 15 yards.

Nebraska’s defense also had its problems. The Wolverine offense lived up to its billing as one of the best running teams in the country, with 264 yards on the ground, with star running back Blake Corum gaining 162 of those yards.

With seven losses on the season, Nebraska will miss a bowl game for another year as they have not played in the postseason since the 2016 Music City Bowl. Below are Twitter reactions to Nebraska’s 31-3 loss at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines. Scroll down to find more.

