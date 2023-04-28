Twitter reactions mixed for Cowboys drafting Mazi Smith

K.D. Drummond
·4 min read

It was quite a shock to most observers. All day long the conversation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and their first-round pick was about which tight end was going to be the focus. For the last 7-10 days, it appeared Dallas was keen on Notre Dame product Michael Mayer, a Jason Witten clone. The Cowboys hadn’t been linked to Mayer, though, so it was a bit of a shock despite his bona fides. Also in the original conversation was Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

But over the last 24-48 hours, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were centered in the conversation. As the first round moved towards Dallas’ pick at No. 26, a few top defenders started to seem within unexpected reach. But Dallas eschewed CB Joey Porter and edge defender Nolan Smith to take Michigan DT Mazi Smith. Here’s how Twitter responded.

