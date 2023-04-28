Twitter reactions mixed for Cowboys drafting Mazi Smith

It was quite a shock to most observers. All day long the conversation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and their first-round pick was about which tight end was going to be the focus. For the last 7-10 days, it appeared Dallas was keen on Notre Dame product Michael Mayer, a Jason Witten clone. The Cowboys hadn’t been linked to Mayer, though, so it was a bit of a shock despite his bona fides. Also in the original conversation was Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

But over the last 24-48 hours, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were centered in the conversation. As the first round moved towards Dallas’ pick at No. 26, a few top defenders started to seem within unexpected reach. But Dallas eschewed CB Joey Porter and edge defender Nolan Smith to take Michigan DT Mazi Smith. Here’s how Twitter responded.

“NO MORE QB SNEAKS AJ!”@MicahhParsons11 told Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to pick Michigan's Mazi Smith earlier today and IT HAPPENED 😂 pic.twitter.com/nGm62CAnDK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

Cowboys fans “react” to selection of Michigan DT Mazi Smith during tonight’s #NFLDraft watch party in Frisco… pic.twitter.com/V44BfuORzF — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 28, 2023

LOOK AT THIS GROWN MAN!!! Mazi Smith is the first defensive tackle taken by the Cowboys in the first round since they selected Russell Maryland as the number 1 overall pick back in 1991. I'd like to argue he's one of the strongest too – that's 800 lbs! (video: Bruce Feldman) pic.twitter.com/HQXZ50Tkkd — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) April 28, 2023

This TV did not survive the Mazi Smith selection. pic.twitter.com/iBqxcF7uzV — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) April 28, 2023

Youmans circled back around and says the source indicated Kansas City was trying to move up so they could take Mazi Smith. This is Tennessee Titans and Tyler Smith all over again. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) April 28, 2023

How freaky is Michigan DT Mazi Smith? This is the Wolverines' reactive plyo stairs test. Smith did it in 2.82 seconds. Aiden Hutchinson (who is 60lbs lighter) did it in 2.57.@BruceFeldmanCFB's Freaks List: https://t.co/EDCa2DoBIP 🎥 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/AiTXQDIbsh — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 10, 2022

"Mazi Smith is a real-life, long-term solution for 1-tech" —@VochLombardi is HYPE the #DallasCowboys drafted a nose tackle pic.twitter.com/wHW3TdVCtO — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 28, 2023

It's surprising to see Dallas spend a 1st-rd pick on a run stuffing DT, which is something they're usually content to do later. But I dig it. It's needed, and it has the potential to make their pass rush better. and, a reminder: the Cowboys have earned the benefit of the doubt. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) April 28, 2023

Despite his low sack total (0.5 is indeed a low total), Mazi Smith tied teammate Mike Morris for a team-high 16 hits on opposing quarterbacks. #Cowboys — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 28, 2023

the power of Mazi Smith (#58) pops off the screen when you watch him. He's an explosive player and easy mover for his size that can both deliver a pop to offensive linemen and is long enough to stack and shed when needed. pic.twitter.com/3Dz020L9Fq — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 31, 2023

Mazi Smith to the Cowboys isn’t the sexiest pick of the 1st round but damn it I’m still an irrationally avid fan of nose tackles. pic.twitter.com/Aatjjq7Sh4 — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) April 28, 2023

Jerry Jones claimed Mazi Smith was fourteenth on the Cowboys draft board, then proceeded to drop a golden quote. “Who gives a shit. We got him.” (🎥: @1053TheFan) pic.twitter.com/v3yRl1tMQ6 — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) April 28, 2023

My thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys drafting Michigan DT Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/J7wGapfaIe — Brad Smith (@mackdaddyffb) April 28, 2023

Me to Jerry Jones with the Mazi Smith pick #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/byxmC990Qi — FantasyGenes (@fantasygenes) April 28, 2023

