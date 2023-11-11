Twitter reactions to Michigan’s win over Penn State

The Wolverines came out on top of a huge contest against Penn State.

Michigan went into the game without Jim Harbaugh, but responded well and powered out a massive top 10 win on the road.

Michigan’s fans, recruits, and media members were understandably pumped up about the win. Michigan took the fight to the Nittany Lions on the road after a shocking last-minute suspension of Harbaugh.

This week, everybody was involved. This wasn’t a win over Rutgers or Nebraska, this was a massive game on the road that truly felt like Michigan against the world.

See what the greatest fanbase on earth, former players, and media were saying about the win.

We're glad that many people got to see a Michigan win 〽️ https://t.co/hEPb4RDSoy — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2023

Paul Edwards

Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire

Trevor Woods, Maize and Brew

Hey Manny Diaz, how many touchdowns has Michigan scored today? pic.twitter.com/nJFnkebIzN — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 11, 2023

Jordan Strack

Michigan hasn’t played anyone. They’re can’t win without cheating. They can’t win without Harbaugh. They can’t run it anymore. Just keep winning. Who could possibly have it better? — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 11, 2023

Andrew Kahn, MLive

Michigan football head coaches records this season: Jim Harbaugh: 6-0

Sherrone Moore: 2-0

Jesse Minter: 1-0

Mike Hart, Jay Harbaugh: 0.5-0 — Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) November 11, 2023

Colston Connoisseur

Donovan Edwards is our Guillermo Ochoa — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) November 11, 2023

Matt Miller, ESPN

Michigan CB Will Johnson is just a sophomore, but he's one of my favorite players at the position in college. Early name to remember for the 2025 draft. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 11, 2023

RedditCFB

Sherrone Moore now has the same number of regular season wins against Top 10 opponents as James Franklin. pic.twitter.com/m78AtK6QUV — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 11, 2023

Shane Williams

Blake corum needs some @HeismanTrophy hype he just went 145 yards 2 TD against the No 1. Rush defence in the country — Shane Williams  (@Cheeseyshane) November 11, 2023

Taco Charlton

What’s they excuse now? — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 11, 2023

Jadyn Davis

Patrick Barron, MGoBLog

Don't need 2 steal 2 win 15-24 pic.twitter.com/QdROdAbzTj — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 11, 2023

Zach Shaw, 247Sports

JJ McCarthy said the team facetimed Jim Harbaugh after the game. He was the jolly good fellow" this week, he said. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 11, 2023

Sam Webb, 247Sports

28 straight rushes is akin to GIVING Penn State the signs, & they still couldn't win. No Jim Harbaugh, & PSU still couldn't win. A top 10 team at home vs a squad that found out before the game it wouldn't have it's coach, & James Franklin still couldn't win. That's gotta sting! — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) November 11, 2023

Jim Brandstatter

Huge win for Michigan over Penn State. The raw emotion of Sherrone Moore and Blake Corum in post game showed how important this win was in sending a message to an inept and out of his depth conf commissioner — Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 11, 2023

Steve Hutchinson

Means a lot to those guys that you have their back the way you do. Means a lot to all of us that ever wore the winged helmet. https://t.co/KE2dv5rTjZ — Steve Hutchinson (@HutchSevenSix) November 11, 2023

Scott Bell

Hey Manny, how many consecutive losses is that to Michigan? pic.twitter.com/F1GjDWCIs9 — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 11, 2023

John Due

It wasn’t the signs.

It was never the signs.

Michigan is just better. pic.twitter.com/M9iB06mnwQ — Due# (@JDue51) November 11, 2023

Seth Fisher, MGoBlog

If the Big 10 really wanted to screw Michigan they would have suspended James Franklin. — Seth M. Fisher (@Misopogon) November 11, 2023

John U. Bacon

Michigan beats a top-ten, one-loss team on the road, without its head coach, and without attempting a single pass in the second half. (Still amazed by that one.)

Suspect this one will be remembered for a long time. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 11, 2023

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine

Hot take: Michigan is good because it has good football players — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 11, 2023

LG Hail

To all the Michigan haters 👋👋👋 pic.twitter.com/GfkYqzKc2D — LG (@LGhail) November 11, 2023

Braylon Edwards

lol can’t wait for Tony Petitti to have to hand Michigan the @B1Gfootball Championship trophy in 3 weeks! Straight sucka . It’s going to be just like Roger Goodell handing @TomBrady the Superbowl MVP trophy in 2017!✍🏾💯 — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) November 11, 2023

Steve Deace

Henry Poggi

Poor little stand-for-nothing petite petitti, too busy listening to cryin ryan (also born on 3rd) and should have suspended complainin franklin if the (little) big ten wanted to actually penalize Michigan. — Henry Poggi (@The_Hank_Poggi) November 11, 2023

Trevor McCue, Maize & Blue Review

This is what they will do now that Michigan keeps winning despite everything that is thrown at them. They wanted to believe so badly that Michigan was good because of a stupid scheme to get iPhone footage when every team steals signs. Biff nailed it.#GetABetterTeam https://t.co/sKLMgdboIK — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire