Advertisement

Twitter reactions to Michigan’s win over Penn State

Owen Pustell
·5 min read

The Wolverines came out on top of a huge contest against Penn State.

Michigan went into the game without Jim Harbaugh, but responded well and powered out a massive top 10 win on the road.

Michigan’s fans, recruits, and media members were understandably pumped up about the win. Michigan took the fight to the Nittany Lions on the road after a shocking last-minute suspension of Harbaugh.

This week, everybody was involved. This wasn’t a win over Rutgers or Nebraska, this was a massive game on the road that truly felt like Michigan against the world.

See what the greatest fanbase on earth, former players, and media were saying about the win.

Michigan Football

Paul Edwards

Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire

Trevor Woods, Maize and Brew

Jordan Strack

Andrew Kahn, MLive

Colston Connoisseur

Matt Miller, ESPN

RedditCFB

Shane Williams

Taco Charlton

Jadyn Davis

Patrick Barron, MGoBLog

Zach Shaw, 247Sports

Sam Webb, 247Sports

Jim Brandstatter

Steve Hutchinson

Scott Bell

John Due

Seth Fisher, MGoBlog

John U. Bacon

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine

LG Hail

Braylon Edwards

Steve Deace

Henry Poggi

Trevor McCue, Maize & Blue Review

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire