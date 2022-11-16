Twitter reactions to Michigan State basketball’s thrilling win over Kentucky

Andrew Brewster
·5 min read

Michigan State basketball was able to redeem a heartbreaking loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday with a stunning, double overtime victory over No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday on a huge national stage.

Of course, the win had social media buzzing, and you can see some of those reactions below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State basketball prevails in double-overtime thriller over No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic

Red-hot MSU hockey climbing in USCHO and Pairwise rankings: 'We have to earn a lot of respect back in college hockey'

Michigan State vs. Kentucky basketball, Champions Classic tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

https://twitter.com/SpartyWRLD/status/1592714600562438144

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories