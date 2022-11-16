Twitter reactions to Michigan State basketball’s thrilling win over Kentucky

Michigan State basketball was able to redeem a heartbreaking loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday with a stunning, double overtime victory over No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday on a huge national stage.

Of course, the win had social media buzzing, and you can see some of those reactions below.

MSU’s Coach Izzo showed why he’s not only one of the top 3 college coaches right now, he showed why he’s one of the greatest college coaches in history! His outstanding play calls coming out of timeouts led us to the 86-77 victory. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 16, 2022

Super win for my MSU Spartans over the #4 ranked Kentucky Wildcats! @MSU_Basketball — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 16, 2022

WHAT A BATTLE 🔥 The Spartans knock off No. 4 Kentucky as they narrowly escape in DOUBLE OT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/vl7gDz5FMk — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 16, 2022

that #Kentucky vs #MichiganState game was amazing I can only say that #Villanova is going to have their hands full when they play Michigan State on Friday night #UKvsMSU — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 16, 2022

Good win spartandawgs! That’s how we bounce back. We better be ranked after this 😒 — Branden Dawson (@whynot_22) November 16, 2022

“IzZo iS wAsHeD” — 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕒𝕟 (@SpartyOn70) November 16, 2022

And people really thought MSU doesn’t belong in the Champions classic 😂 — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) November 16, 2022

https://twitter.com/SpartyWRLD/status/1592714600562438144

The growth of Mady Sissoko elevates the ceiling of this team so much. To go for 14 and 9 and 16 and 9 while playing lockdown defense against two of the front runners for Player of the year has to be exciting for Tom Izzo — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) November 16, 2022

Down goes No. 4.@MSU_Basketball survives Kentucky in 2 OT. pic.twitter.com/N5nlpOlYYU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2022

“MIcHiGan StATe ShOuLdN’T PLay in ThE ChAMPionS CLAssiC” GET BENT YOU LOSERS LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) November 16, 2022

You losers sat here all day crying about Michigan State playing in the Champions Classic just to spend three hours of your night watching this man remind you what true greatness looks like lmaoooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/cojST7D2RV — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) November 16, 2022

They need to be ranked https://t.co/nzEi1OAxHy — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 16, 2022

Big culture win by Michigan State.

An ensemble cast exhibited toughness & grit for two-straight games against top 4 teams. Mady Sissoko is the early story of the season. Tom Izzo doubled down on him this offseason & it paid off in a big way. MSU will make some noise in the B1G. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) November 16, 2022

Michigan State takes down No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT‼️ @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/hCo1TmeNKp — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2022

Michigan State’s Walker came up huge in a big upset over a highly ranked opponent, feels just like old times. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 16, 2022

The Breslin will be packed and beyond electric Friday night vs Villanova. Recruits for football and basketball will be seeing the best athletic program in the nation at its best. The Spartans Golden Age is here and it is beautiful #GoGreen — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) November 16, 2022

An unranked Michigan State knocking off #4 Kentucky in OT and giving #2 Gonzaga all they want. Tom Izzo has a team of horses again. #MSU #Sparty — Devin Scillian (@DevinScillian) November 16, 2022

Big-time win for @MSU_Basketball. Spartans are a legit @B1GMBBall title contender. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 16, 2022

Unranked MSU basketball has: Taken #2 Gonzaga wire to wire, dominated stretches of the game Beat #4 Kentucky In back to back games. MSU is the most underrated team in the nation. This team is going to rip the conference apart and be in great shape for another run. Rank us. pic.twitter.com/ReZIsTlod2 — Keon Coleman Appreciation Account (@MelEnthusiast) November 16, 2022

Unranked Spartans beating Kentucky in a double OT is so Izzo it hurts — LCS (@lcseymour315) November 16, 2022

This feels like a team Izzo can make a deep run with, we'll see.. Great win tonight though — Brew (@IamBrewster) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire