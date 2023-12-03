Twitter reactions to Michigan football’s third-straight Big Ten Championship win

hawkeyeswire.usatoday.comMichigan Wolverines won their third consecutive Big Ten title with a 26-0 shutout over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Michigan has tightened their grasp on the conference, and might even be the top-ranked team in college football once the selection team meets this week. The Wolverines have put together strong game after strong game despite a number of potential setbacks handed down from the Big Ten. Despite the adversity, Michigan has stayed strong and overpowered its demons.

Of course, social media had a lot to say about the three-peat. Michigan has ruffled some feathers this year, and some (including Big Ten officials) no doubt disliked handing Zinter the trophy.

First team and coach in history to win three straight Big Ten championships. What a time to be a Wolverine, we’re witnessing the golden age of Michigan Football. — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) December 3, 2023

Back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards for BC2! pic.twitter.com/F7E0yGNpVJ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2023

That makes three for Michigan Football. pic.twitter.com/xK9zp0rhgR — Maize & Blue Review: Michigan Football, Basketball (@MichiganRivals) December 3, 2023

Urban Meyer, trapped in his three year purgatory of having to cover Michigan football front and center pic.twitter.com/6mSg5CnvUN — Patrick Barron 🐻🏈🦬 (@BlueBarronPhoto) December 3, 2023

The confetti rains down as for the first time in 144 years, Michigan football has won a third consecutive outright Big Ten Championship. Michigan 26, Iowa 0. Wolverines are going back to the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/3ImAaRSARo — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) December 3, 2023

Jaylen Harrell is one of the most underrated players of the Jim Harbaugh era. — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) December 3, 2023

IT SMELLS LIKE ROSES pic.twitter.com/oR57B900xu — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) December 3, 2023

Reminder: Jim Harbaugh had more NFL career rushing yards than Bo Jackson. 🤣#B1GFCG x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/Fv9P0JjKbH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 3, 2023

25 consecutive wins vs Big Ten teams 3 straight wins vs Ohio State 3 straight Big Ten Championships 3 straight CFP Appearances pic.twitter.com/BJq1JvXpbJ — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) December 3, 2023

All time classy move by Harbaugh to have Tony Petitti hand the Big Ten Champ trophy to Zak Zinter. The entire fanbase wanted Petitti to have to hand the trophy to Harbaugh after the controversial moves made by the Big Ten. Harbaugh once again chose to make it about his players. — Wolverine Chronicle (@WolverineChron) December 3, 2023

1 Alabama vs 4 Oregon

2 Georgia vs 3 Ohio State Football NIT about to be bonkers this year — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) December 3, 2023

MICHIGAN HAS THE BEST DEFENSE IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ATDvFc6LBe — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) December 3, 2023

Michigan has played:

#1 defense (PSU)

#34 defense (Maryland look ahead game)

#3 defense (OSU)

#7 defense (Iowa)

If you're wondering why the offense has felt underwhelming to end the year this is why, absolute gauntlet of a schedule. — Parker (@Park3rC) December 3, 2023

Confetti beginning to rain down as the DJ is playing Mr. Brightside pic.twitter.com/CzxhOdNQOp — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 3, 2023

You could feel the tension through the TV. Classic Harbaugh as he gives the trophy presentation from the B10 commish to Zinter. Harbaugh then drops “Bet” on Fox with the Commish just behind him. Shame on the B10 and the other coaches who tried to derail Michigan’s 2023 season. — HUGE (@Hugeshow) December 3, 2023

🤣🤣 @UMichFootball players are having a confetti fight on the field pic.twitter.com/2nLefcItXF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

Michigan covered the biggest spread in B1G Champ Game history and pitched a shutout, but people are still mad……. — Intent To Deceive (@nezzy21) December 3, 2023

Friendly reminder that the majority of College Gameday panelists picked Iowa to beat Michigan outright today. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 3, 2023

Jimmy bails out Petitti by having Zinter accept the trophy from the commissioner instead. And then Petitti bails out of there as absolutely fast as he can. — MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) December 3, 2023

I often joke that (some!) Michigan fans aren't happy unless they're not happy. But, aesthetics of a 26-0 victory aside, hard for them to complain about 13-0, 3 outright Big Ten titles, or the CFP seed, opponent, etc.

These are the problems they hoped for three years ago. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 3, 2023

