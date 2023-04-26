Twitter reactions: Michigan football snags four-star Jerod Smith

Michigan football is on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed two of its top targets on Tuesday.

The first domino to fall on Tuesday was when Michigan landed four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn. Then a few hours later, the maize and blue got one of their top defensive line targets in four-star Jerod Smith.

According to 247Sports Composite, Smith is the 30th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2024 class and the 270th-ranked player in the nation. He hails from Cheshire (CT) Cheshire Academy and has good size at 6-foot-3 265-pounds.

With the additions of Prieskorn and Smith, Michigan now has the No. 1 ranked class according to 247Sports for the 2024 recruiting class.

As usual, Twitter erupted when Michigan landed Smith and here are the best reactions we could find.

Hayes Fawcett with the news

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jerod Smith tells me he has Committed to Michigan! The 6’4 255 DL from Cheshire, CT chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Nebraska, & others. “Michigan I’m home! We bringing that Natty back to Ann Arbor!”https://t.co/50rt9lOtfV pic.twitter.com/16dec89Zt6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2023

Michigan commit Ben Roebuck

Michigan Football

Tom VanHaaren

Story continues

Michigan adds its second ESPN 300 commit of the day, this one with defensive lineman Jerod Smith. Wolverines now have nine ESPN 300 commits in the class, ranked No. 3 overall prior to these commitments today. https://t.co/kEVce9zUWq — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) April 25, 2023

Brice Marich

#Michigan has had a big day on the recruiting trail landing two of the nation's best in the 2024 class: – Top247 TE Brady Prieskorn

– Top247 DL Jerod Smith pic.twitter.com/FxOHsiPeRB — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 25, 2023

Jerod’s brother and Michigan target

Michigan commit Ted Hammond

Partner in the Trenches!!〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/jmAtY4T3ve — Ted Hammond (@TedHammond14) April 25, 2023

Michigan is now the No. 1 class

The top-ranked program in the @247Sports 2024 Recruit Football Team Rankings… pic.twitter.com/yosJpPd1xD — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) April 25, 2023

Michigan commit Jacob Oden

We not close to done 〽️ https://t.co/uORKfsE2SZ — Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) April 25, 2023

Michigan commit Jordan Marshall

Let’s go Down in history 🏠 https://t.co/7c63TxpfAh — Jordan Marshall (@J_MARSH2024) April 25, 2023

Michigan commit Luke Hamilton

Josh Henschke

The week is still young, my friends. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) April 26, 2023

Jesse Minter

New Michigan commit Brady Prieskorn

Who is next?〽️〽️ — Brady Prieskorn (@bpkorn00) April 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire