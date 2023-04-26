Twitter reactions: Michigan football snags four-star Jerod Smith

Trent Knoop
·3 min read

Michigan football is on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed two of its top targets on Tuesday.

The first domino to fall on Tuesday was when Michigan landed four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn. Then a few hours later, the maize and blue got one of their top defensive line targets in four-star Jerod Smith.

According to 247Sports Composite, Smith is the 30th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2024 class and the 270th-ranked player in the nation. He hails from Cheshire (CT) Cheshire Academy and has good size at 6-foot-3 265-pounds.

With the additions of Prieskorn and Smith, Michigan now has the No. 1 ranked class according to 247Sports for the 2024 recruiting class.

As usual, Twitter erupted when Michigan landed Smith and here are the best reactions we could find.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire