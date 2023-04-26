Twitter reactions: Michigan football snags four-star Jerod Smith
Michigan football is on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed two of its top targets on Tuesday.
The first domino to fall on Tuesday was when Michigan landed four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn. Then a few hours later, the maize and blue got one of their top defensive line targets in four-star Jerod Smith.
According to 247Sports Composite, Smith is the 30th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2024 class and the 270th-ranked player in the nation. He hails from Cheshire (CT) Cheshire Academy and has good size at 6-foot-3 265-pounds.
With the additions of Prieskorn and Smith, Michigan now has the No. 1 ranked class according to 247Sports for the 2024 recruiting class.
As usual, Twitter erupted when Michigan landed Smith and here are the best reactions we could find.
Hayes Fawcett with the news
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jerod Smith tells me he has Committed to Michigan!
The 6’4 255 DL from Cheshire, CT chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Nebraska, & others.
“Michigan I’m home! We bringing that Natty back to Ann Arbor!”https://t.co/50rt9lOtfV pic.twitter.com/16dec89Zt6
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2023
Michigan commit Ben Roebuck
LETS GOOOO 〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/oYcjLmPrX6
— Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75) April 25, 2023
Michigan Football
#Born2Play4Michigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/A4KyRuck85
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 25, 2023
Tom VanHaaren
Michigan adds its second ESPN 300 commit of the day, this one with defensive lineman Jerod Smith.
Wolverines now have nine ESPN 300 commits in the class, ranked No. 3 overall prior to these commitments today. https://t.co/kEVce9zUWq
— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) April 25, 2023
Brice Marich
#Michigan has had a big day on the recruiting trail landing two of the nation's best in the 2024 class:
– Top247 TE Brady Prieskorn
– Top247 DL Jerod Smith pic.twitter.com/FxOHsiPeRB
— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 25, 2023
Jerod’s brother and Michigan target
Congratulations Twin. @UMichFootball just got a Monster. @CoachMikeElston
— Jacob Smith (@jjls_14) April 25, 2023
Michigan commit Ted Hammond
Partner in the Trenches!!〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/jmAtY4T3ve
— Ted Hammond (@TedHammond14) April 25, 2023
Michigan is now the No. 1 class
The top-ranked program in the @247Sports 2024 Recruit Football Team Rankings… pic.twitter.com/yosJpPd1xD
— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) April 25, 2023
Michigan commit Jacob Oden
We not close to done 〽️ https://t.co/uORKfsE2SZ
— Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) April 25, 2023
Michigan commit Jordan Marshall
Let’s go Down in history 🏠 https://t.co/7c63TxpfAh
— Jordan Marshall (@J_MARSH2024) April 25, 2023
Michigan commit Luke Hamilton
More to come〽️〽️〽️ https://t.co/m8OixSgStC
— Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) April 26, 2023
Josh Henschke
The week is still young, my friends.
— Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) April 26, 2023
Jesse Minter
〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/kqepGFRKyA
— Jesse Minter (@Coach_Minter) April 26, 2023
New Michigan commit Brady Prieskorn
Who is next?〽️〽️
— Brady Prieskorn (@bpkorn00) April 26, 2023