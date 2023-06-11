Twitter reactions: Michigan football lands former Notre Dame commit

Michigan football is coming off a huge recruiting weekend where it had two five-star 2024 recruits on campus, along with plenty of high four-star recruits. Social media has been blowing up with how well the Wolverines have been recruiting and the recruits tweeting about their visits.

This weekend was something special for a lot of the recruits, but one prospect, in particular, had a wonderful weekend. The maize and blue received a commitment from former Notre Dame commit, Owen Wafle on Sunday after his official visit to Ann Arbor.

Wafle, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman, is out of Princeton (New Jersey) Hun School. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is a four-star recruit and ranked 406th in the country in the 2024 rankings.

Wafle was a one-time Fighting Irish commit before he de-committed. He also held offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, among other schools.

Here are the best Twitter reactions after Wafle committed to Michigan.

Instantly becomes one of my favorite prospects committed in #Michigan’s class. @CoachMikeElston building another stacked DL class. https://t.co/TOQ1TC5Iyg — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 11, 2023

Michigan has taken ANOTHER recruit from Notre Dame this cycle. Get my in-depth thoughts on Michigan winning over top DL target Owen Wafle & Mike Elston bullying his former team. #GoBlue 👉 https://t.co/30ICO9sFj9 pic.twitter.com/4EUiV7Hxcm — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) June 11, 2023

Yessir welcome to the family〽️〽️ https://t.co/f1WFdWAWrD — Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) June 11, 2023

YESSIR JUST THE BEGINNING https://t.co/5RhgCKCjak — Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) June 11, 2023

In the 14 months that I’ve covered Michigan football recruiting, there hasn’t been more buzz on social media quite like this weekend 🫡 We take a look at some noteworthy posts and reactions from these past couple of days. #GoBlue (FREE) https://t.co/1ezVmucOmh pic.twitter.com/9QOB20FQlH — Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) June 11, 2023

Michigan’s first commitment from a big recruiting weekend: Four-star DT Owen Wafle, who recently decommitted from Notre Dame. https://t.co/8wA69IoE84 — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) June 11, 2023

After a great conversation with the coaching staff and my family I am extremely excited to announce that I will be committing to The University of Michigan!!! #GoBlue @CoachMikeElston @CoachJim4UM @Coach_Minter pic.twitter.com/2VUR7DWjEx — Owen Wafle (@OwenWafle) June 11, 2023

