Twitter reactions: Michigan football lands former Notre Dame commit

Trent Knoop
·2 min read
Michigan football is coming off a huge recruiting weekend where it had two five-star 2024 recruits on campus, along with plenty of high four-star recruits. Social media has been blowing up with how well the Wolverines have been recruiting and the recruits tweeting about their visits.

This weekend was something special for a lot of the recruits, but one prospect, in particular, had a wonderful weekend. The maize and blue received a commitment from former Notre Dame commit, Owen Wafle on Sunday after his official visit to Ann Arbor.

Wafle, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman, is out of Princeton (New Jersey) Hun School. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is a four-star recruit and ranked 406th in the country in the 2024 rankings.

Wafle was a one-time Fighting Irish commit before he de-committed. He also held offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, among other schools.

Here are the best Twitter reactions after Wafle committed to Michigan.

Brice Marich

EJ Holland

2024 Michigan commit, Luke Hamilton

Blake Fraizer -- Michigan commit

Zach Libby

Michigan target, Boo Carter

Michigan Football

Austin Meek

The man of the hour, Owen Wafle

Michigan commit, Jake Guarnera

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

