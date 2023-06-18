Twitter reactions: Michigan football lands a commitment from 2024 RB Micah Kaapana

Trent Knoop
Michigan football received another commitment on Saturday, a day after the Wolverines landed four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart. This time, the maize and blue gained another running back when 2024 three-star Micah Kaapana chose Michigan over Hawaii, Nebraska, and Oregon State.

According to the Composite, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound, back is the 733rd-ranked player in the 2024 cycle and the 55th-best running back. Kaapana plays for a national powerhouse in high school in Las Vegas (Nevada) Bishop Gorman.

As a junior, Kaapana rushed for 1,001 yards on just 70 carries. He also ran for 15 touchdowns last season. He caught for 192 yards and four scores as well.

Michigan now has 21 commitments in the 2024 class and Kaapana joins four-star Jordan Marshall as the two running back commits for the Wolverines.

Here are the best Twitter reactions after Kaapana pledged to Michigan.

