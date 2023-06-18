Twitter reactions: Michigan football lands a commitment from 2024 RB Micah Kaapana

Michigan football received another commitment on Saturday, a day after the Wolverines landed four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart. This time, the maize and blue gained another running back when 2024 three-star Micah Kaapana chose Michigan over Hawaii, Nebraska, and Oregon State.

According to the Composite, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound, back is the 733rd-ranked player in the 2024 cycle and the 55th-best running back. Kaapana plays for a national powerhouse in high school in Las Vegas (Nevada) Bishop Gorman.

As a junior, Kaapana rushed for 1,001 yards on just 70 carries. He also ran for 15 touchdowns last season. He caught for 192 yards and four scores as well.

Michigan now has 21 commitments in the 2024 class and Kaapana joins four-star Jordan Marshall as the two running back commits for the Wolverines.

Here are the best Twitter reactions after Kaapana pledged to Michigan.

New Michigan commit, Micah Kaapana

Michigan commit Jake Guarnera

Michigan Football

Trevor McCue

Mike Hart found another one. Micah Ka'apana has some of the best RB highlights I have seen.

He's RB1 heading into his senior season at powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Building off of 1000+ yards and 15 touchdowns on just 70 carries makes him a sleeper…for now.https://t.co/29dNj80cSp — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) June 17, 2023

Blair Angulo

BREAKING: #Michigan is getting an aggressive, slash-and-dash running back in Micah Kaapana of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman https://t.co/R4u31CmQ1R pic.twitter.com/vXrmwljuM9 — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) June 17, 2023

Josh Henschke

All you need to do is watch the tape to see that Michigan has something in Micah Ka'apana. Watch him blow up his senior year. 1000 yards on 70 carries his junior year is insane. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) June 17, 2023

Albert Karschnia

Greg Smith

Michigan got an absolute steal here. Mike Hart did it again. Ka’apana was set to take an official to Nebraska June 23rd. https://t.co/0J9xSu2d8j — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) June 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire