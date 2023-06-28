Twitter reactions: Michigan football gets commitment from 4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley

Trent Knoop
·2 min read

Heading into a dead period for recruiting, Michigan landed its 24th commitment for the 2024 class on Wednesday evening.

Belleville (Michigan) linebacker, Jeremiah Beasley, announced he was committing to the Wolverines over Michigan State and Missouri.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound, linebacker is a four-star recruit. According to the 247Sports composite, Beasley is the No. 319 recruit in the country, the No. 28 linebacker, and the No. 6 recruit in Michigan in the 2024 cycle.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Wolverines have four linebackers committed in the cycle. Beasley and Mason Curtis are both four-star commits to the maize and blue. Michigan also has three-star Cole Sullivan and Zach Ludwig in the fold as well.

After Beasley made his announcement, Twitter took notice. We are going to show you the best Twitter reactions after Beasley pledged to Michigan.

EJ Holland

Michigan football

Allen Trieu

Michigan commit Jacob Oden

Anthony Broome

Jesse Minter

Michigan commit Jordan Marshall

Bruce Marich

Scott Bell

Matt Hartwell

Jake Guarnera

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

Recommended Stories