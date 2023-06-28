Twitter reactions: Michigan football gets commitment from 4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley

Heading into a dead period for recruiting, Michigan landed its 24th commitment for the 2024 class on Wednesday evening.

Belleville (Michigan) linebacker, Jeremiah Beasley, announced he was committing to the Wolverines over Michigan State and Missouri.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound, linebacker is a four-star recruit. According to the 247Sports composite, Beasley is the No. 319 recruit in the country, the No. 28 linebacker, and the No. 6 recruit in Michigan in the 2024 cycle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines have four linebackers committed in the cycle. Beasley and Mason Curtis are both four-star commits to the maize and blue. Michigan also has three-star Cole Sullivan and Zach Ludwig in the fold as well.

After Beasley made his announcement, Twitter took notice. We are going to show you the best Twitter reactions after Beasley pledged to Michigan.

EJ Holland

Michigan football

Allen Trieu

BREAKING: Belleville (Mich.) 4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley announces for Michigan. Relationships with Chris Partridge & Steve Clinkscale were strong here, but chance to play early and be part of a strong recruiting class were other primary factors he says.https://t.co/blBQAH0zAk pic.twitter.com/ruUzbU6cZ8 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 28, 2023

Michigan commit Jacob Oden

Told y’all man 😂〽️ https://t.co/tvRu8e8IrC — Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) June 28, 2023

Anthony Broome

Rich get richer https://t.co/8XSzniE8VT — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) June 28, 2023

Jesse Minter

Michigan commit Jordan Marshall

Bruce Marich

Impressive recruiting win for #Michigan to keep Belleville (Mich.) 2024 four-star LB Jeremiah Beasley home. Big credit to Steve Clinkscale and Chris Partridge in this recruitment. — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 28, 2023

Scott Bell

Matt Hartwell

2024 4 ⭐️ Jeremiah Beasley out of Belleville has committed to Michigan! pic.twitter.com/D6TJj5Xugp — 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) June 28, 2023

Jake Guarnera

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire