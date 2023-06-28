Twitter reactions: Michigan football gets commitment from 4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley
Heading into a dead period for recruiting, Michigan landed its 24th commitment for the 2024 class on Wednesday evening.
Belleville (Michigan) linebacker, Jeremiah Beasley, announced he was committing to the Wolverines over Michigan State and Missouri.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound, linebacker is a four-star recruit. According to the 247Sports composite, Beasley is the No. 319 recruit in the country, the No. 28 linebacker, and the No. 6 recruit in Michigan in the 2024 cycle.
The Wolverines have four linebackers committed in the cycle. Beasley and Mason Curtis are both four-star commits to the maize and blue. Michigan also has three-star Cole Sullivan and Zach Ludwig in the fold as well.
After Beasley made his announcement, Twitter took notice. We are going to show you the best Twitter reactions after Beasley pledged to Michigan.
BREAKING: Belleville (Mich.) 4-star LB Jeremiah Beasley announces for Michigan.
Relationships with Chris Partridge & Steve Clinkscale were strong here, but chance to play early and be part of a strong recruiting class were other primary factors he says.https://t.co/blBQAH0zAk pic.twitter.com/ruUzbU6cZ8
— Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) June 28, 2023
Impressive recruiting win for #Michigan to keep Belleville (Mich.) 2024 four-star LB Jeremiah Beasley home.
Big credit to Steve Clinkscale and Chris Partridge in this recruitment.
— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 28, 2023
